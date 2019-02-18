daily horoscopes: february 18, 2019

It’s day one of Pisces season and things are about to get murky.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to remain clear and focused on what your intentions are for today, and for the remainder of this season.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Welcome to your season, beloved water babe! The Sun rolling back into your sign gives you a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to your craft, if you are willing to see the light. Do your best not to dwell on what has been lost in the last year. You are no longer treading that water. Take some deep breaths, decide what direction you want to take and trust that whatever you invest in will offer you the prosperity you deserve.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Pisces season can be an unsettling time for you if you try to push and force things before they’re ready. You know something is ready because it moves with ease and its motion feels sustainable and nourishing. A lot of things are bubbling under the surface and may not be ripe until your season rolls around. How can you prepare yourself for that moment of harvest while you wait?

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Now is a time for discipline. To make plans with people and show up for them. To create routines and stick them out as long as they are creating positive change in your life. All of the behaviors that you have learned via trial and error and don’t work for you need to be let go of, permanently. If you want to enter a new phase in your life, you have to show up to meet its expectations.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Just because the path isn’t clear doesn’t mean you should abandon your progress or your plans. It is important to ask yourself how you can have more faith in the process, right now, especially when you’re not sure what to do next. Figure out what one path you are committing to for now, and set your sights on only the next step that is right in front of you. Don’t look back or give up, you deserve to see this part of your life through.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Pisces energy always pushes you to expand your horizons. During this season, try to challenge yourself and your sensitivity as often as possible. Your comfort zone will be a miserable place to be, right now, and no one’s forcing you to remain in it. Face your fears of success and put yourself and your ideas out for the world to interact with and this Pisces season will be life-changing for you.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This can be a tough time of year for you, and this is because you are being asked to take a look at what kind of coping mechanisms you’ve accumulated. Are these things still working? Are they doing more harm than good? Are they actually moving you forward or are you running in place? Be real with yourself so that you can begin to replace what isn’t working and move into the next level of your life with your best tools to succeed.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you are feeling the urge to retreat and escape from it all, remember that Pisces season, for you, is all about relationships. Whatever you are trying to run from in other people or hide from other people can only be truly resolved by facing it and them as best you can. You can plan your vacation and spaces of rest, but don’t use them as a means to put important processes of personal growth on hold.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Consistency is key for you, right now. If you said “no” to something, stay true to your word. If you say “yes” to something, honor that commitment. This process requires deep honesty around your limits and motivations. Don’t let other people influence or decide for you what you invest your time and energy into, and don’t make decisions based on what will “look” best. Whatever you agree to now will require long-term dedication, so make sure it is worthy of you and all you have to offer.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pisces season can be a very generative, creative time for you. The struggle will be to maintain and use your energy for yourself. Everyone’s feelings seem to be palpable to you and people are reaching out and acting like they need you, right now. It’s a good time to practice your boundaries by knowing what you’re protecting and allowing to flourish when you make the tough decision to put yourself first.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pisces season is personal for you. It’s a time of year when you feel most nostalgic and comfort-oriented. Instead of resisting this or regressing, use it to inform the work you are doing in the world. What circumstances make you feel at home and provide safe space for you to be who you are, relax, reflect, and grow? Surround yourself with more of those things now instead of just reminiscing on what used to be.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s your time to expand your sensory experience of the world. Avoid entertaining sights, sounds, tastes, smells, etc, that don’t fill you with a sense of relief and excitement about being alive. Only listen to your favorite music, the best podcasts, follow the most inspiring Instagram accounts, and hang out with people who always know how to have the best time with you. You deserve to live fully and deeply. Know this and curate your world accordingly.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your season may be over, but now is your time to really mull over all of the ideas and process all of the experiences that came with this last trip around the Sun. What do you want the transition from last year’s you to this year’s you to look like? What has changed about you and how you see the world? What in your life needs to change because of these things? Find some answers to these questions to ground into them and remain focused through this hazy time.