diet prada allege kim kardashian is in league with fashion nova

Kim Kardashian seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images).

Diet Prada, Instagram’s anointed fashion police, have turned their fierce gaze towards a new foe — none other than entrepreneur and mother of three Kim Kardashian West. DP allege that Kardashian has some sort of dealings with bargain fashion emporium Fashion Nova, after a rip-off of her archive Mugler gown appeared on the site. While this is nothing new for the “ultra-fast fashion” retailer, the images on the site are allegedly time stamped hours before she first wore the Mugler out in public. Which, frankly, is quite a lot to wrap-dress one’s mind around. “This begs the question,” continues Diet Prada, “Did Fashion Nova whip up the dress overnight in their Los Angeles atelier after seeing Kim in it or is she peddling her vintage finds to mass retailers ahead of debuting them for a calculated, timely release?”



Kardashian, being mistress of the internet and all who wade through it, was of course quick to respond. “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” said the resident of Calabasas, CA, before describing how she spent years building important relationships with respected designers. “So, as always, don’t believe everything you read and see online. I don’t have any relationships with these sites. I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing,” she said, evidently perusing Diet Prada’s accusations with one manicured finger nail. Fashion Nova were also on the defensive, releasing a statement saying “we have not worked with Kim Kardashian-West directly on any of her projects but have been driven by her influential style.”

Fake news or simply fake archival Mugler gowns? Undoubtedly, the plot shall thicken even further, like the fine milkshake offered at a 50s themed fragrance event thrown for influencers. Until then, we will glory in these two titans of social media fishing for receipts in the shady depths of their Birkins.