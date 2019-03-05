the best of chanel by karl lagerfeld in i-D

by

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Photography Sophie Delaporte. The Inspiration Issue, No. 206, 2001

Photography Bianca Pilet. The Gallery Issue, no. 208, 2001

Photography Kayt Jones, Styling Belen Casadevall. The Emotion Issue, no. 225, 2002

Photography Bianca Pilet. Styling Kanako B Koga. The Secret Issue, no. 239, 2002

Photography Mark Lebon. Styling Sean and Seng. The Secret Issue, no. 239, 2002

Photography Thomas Schenk. Styling Havana_Laffitte. The Studio Issue, no. 241, 2004

Photography Thomas Schenk. Styling Havana_Laffitte. The Studio Issue, no. 241, 2004

Photography Yelena_Yemchuk. Styling Soraya_Dayan. The location Issue, no. 242, 2004

Photography Tesh. Styling Edward Enninful. The Studio Issue, no. 241. 2004

Photography Tesh. Styling Edward Enninful. The Unique Issue, no. 248, 2004

Photography Ben Bunbar Brunton. Styling Erika_Kurihara. The Scratch and Sniff Issue, no. 266, 2006

Photography Simon Harris. The Hot Beach Issue, no. 288, 2008

Photography Emma Summerton. Styling Edward Enninful. The To Die For Issue, no. 291, 2008.

Photography Paolo Roversi. Styling Cathy Kasterine. The Flesh And Blood Issue, no 304, 2009.

Photography Daniel Jackson. Styling Alastair McKimm. The Flesh And Blood Issue, no 304, 2009.

Photography David Bailey. The Back To The Future Issue, no. 310, 2010

Photography Emma Summerton. Styling Edward Enninful. The Livin' Loud Issue, no 311, 2011.

Photography Jeff Bark. The Pick Me Up Issue, no. 314, 2011.

Photography Jeff Bark. The Pick Me Up Issue, no. 314, 2011.

Photography David Bailey. The Dreams and Aspirations Issue, no 315, 2011.

Photography Daniele & Iango. The Role Model Issue, no. 321, 2012

Photography Daniel Jackson. Styling Alastair McKimm. The Girls and Boys Issue, no. 332, 2014

Photography Alasdair McLellan, Styling Benjamin Bruno. The Game Changing Issue, no. 345. 2016

Photography Angelo Pennetta. The Game Changing Issue, no. 345. 2016.

Photography Angelo Pennetta. Styling Emilie Kareh. The Acting Up Issue, no 349, 2017.

Photography Mario Sorrenti. Styling Alastair McKimm. The Sounding Off Issue, no. 350, 2017.

Photography Letty Schmiterlow. Styling Max Clark. The New Fashion Rebels Issue, no. 352, 2018.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.