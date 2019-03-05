|
|
Mar 5 2019, 2:57pm

the best of chanel by karl lagerfeld in i-D

As Chanel present the final Karl Lagerfeld designed collection, follow us into the i-D archive as we look back on some of his most iconic creations.

|
Mar 5 2019, 2:57pm

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel
Photography Sophie Delaporte. The Inspiration Issue, No. 206, 2001
Chanel in i-D
Photography Bianca Pilet. The Gallery Issue, no. 208, 2001
Chanel in i-D
Photography Kayt Jones, Styling Belen Casadevall. The Emotion Issue, no. 225, 2002
1551705988034-239-the-secret-issue_ph_Bianca_Pilet_st_Kanako_B_Koga-2
Photography Bianca Pilet. Styling Kanako B Koga. The Secret Issue, no. 239, 2002
1551706116058-239-The-secret-issue_ph_Mark_Lebon_st_Sean_And_Seng-1
Photography Mark Lebon. Styling Sean and Seng. The Secret Issue, no. 239, 2002
1551706190113-241-The-Studio-Issue_ph_ph_Thomas_Schenk_st_Havana_Laffitte-2
Photography Thomas Schenk. Styling Havana_Laffitte. The Studio Issue, no. 241, 2004
Photography Thomas Schenk. Styling Havana_Laffitte. The Studio Issue, no. 241, 2004
Photography Thomas Schenk. Styling Havana_Laffitte. The Studio Issue, no. 241, 2004
1551707145065-242-The-location-Issue_ph_Yelena_Yemchuk_st_Soraya_Dayani-1
Photography Yelena_Yemchuk. Styling Soraya_Dayan. The location Issue, no. 242, 2004
Karl Lagerfeld in i-D, styled by Edward Enninful.
Photography Tesh. Styling Edward Enninful. The Studio Issue, no. 241. 2004
1551707401668-248-the-Unique-issue_ph_Tesh_st_Edward_Enninful-1
Photography Tesh. Styling Edward Enninful. The Unique Issue, no. 248, 2004
1551707472405-266-the-scratch-And-Sniff-Issue_Ben_Bunbar_Brunton_st_Erika_Kurihara-1
Photography Ben Bunbar Brunton. Styling Erika_Kurihara. The Scratch and Sniff Issue, no. 266, 2006
1551707550330-288-The-Hot-Beach-Issue-ph-SIMON-HARRIS
Photography Simon Harris. The Hot Beach Issue, no. 288, 2008
1551707631868-291-The-To-Die-For-issue_ph_Emma_Summerton_st_Edward_Enninful-1
Photography Emma Summerton. Styling Edward Enninful. The To Die For Issue, no. 291, 2008.
1551707701930-304-The-Flesh-And-Blood-Issue_123_ph_Paolo_Roversi_st_Cathy_Kasterine-1
Photography Paolo Roversi. Styling Cathy Kasterine. The Flesh And Blood Issue, no 304, 2009.
1551707858698-304-The-Flesh-And-Blood-Issue_ph_Daniel_Jackson_st_Alastair_McKimm-1
Photography Daniel Jackson. Styling Alastair McKimm. The Flesh And Blood Issue, no 304, 2009.
1551707974375-310-The-Back-To-The-Future-Issue-WINTER-2010-DAVID-BAILEY-2
Photography David Bailey. The Back To The Future Issue, no. 310, 2010
1551708031789-311-The-Livin-Loud-Issue_ph_Emma_Summerton_st_Edward_Enninful-2
Photography Emma Summerton. Styling Edward Enninful. The Livin' Loud Issue, no 311, 2011.
1551708115734-314-The-Pick-Me-Up-Issue-ph-Jeff-bark-1
Photography Jeff Bark. The Pick Me Up Issue, no. 314, 2011.
1551708169214-314-The-Pick-Me-Up-Issue-ph-Jeff-bark
Photography Jeff Bark. The Pick Me Up Issue, no. 314, 2011.
1551708211704-315-The-Dreams-and-Aspirations-Issue-FALL-2011-DAVID-BAILEY-1
Photography David Bailey. The Dreams and Aspirations Issue, no 315, 2011.
1551708252602-321-The-Role-Model-Issue-FALL-2012-DANIELE-IANGO-1
Photography Daniele & Iango. The Role Model Issue, no. 321, 2012
1551708513446-332-the-Girls-And-Boys-Issue-ph-Daniel-Jackson
Photography Daniel Jackson. Styling Alastair McKimm. The Girls and Boys Issue, no. 332, 2014
1551708636938-345-Feature-Alasdair-Benjamin-6
Photography Alasdair McLellan, Styling Benjamin Bruno. The Game Changing Issue, no. 345. 2016
1551708773509-345-The-Game-Changing-Issue-Angelo-P
Photography Angelo Pennetta. The Game Changing Issue, no. 345. 2016.
1551708835376-349-the-Acting-Up-Issue-ph-Angelo-Pennetta-st-Emilie-Kareh-2
Photography Angelo Pennetta. Styling Emilie Kareh. The Acting Up Issue, no 349, 2017.
1551708889807-350-The-Sounding-Off-Issue-ph-Mario-Sorrenti-fd-Alastair-McKimm-8
Photography Mario Sorrenti. Styling Alastair McKimm. The Sounding Off Issue, no. 350, 2017.
1551708963340-352-The-New-Fashion-rebels-Issue-ph-Letty-Schmiterlow-st-Max-Clark-5
Photography Letty Schmiterlow. Styling Max Clark. The New Fashion Rebels Issue, no. 352, 2018.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

 