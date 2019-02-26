the best things to watch, see, and do this week in new york

'Climax'

“Joan Miró: Birth of the World”

To create his most famous work, "The Birth of the World," Spanish artist Joan Miró began by layering dreamy shades of green and purple paint on canvas, followed by a series of abstract pictograms. He called it "a sort of genesis," and his Surrealist poet friends, who clearly inspired his work, renamed it. This new exhibition situates the famous work amongst over 60 of Miro's famous paintings, mementos, and travels — creating an IRL sort of genesis.

Through June 15, at MoMA.

Jean-Philippe Delhomme

French illustrator, painter, and writer Jean-Philippe Delhomme presents his latest book, Artists Instagrams, at Bookmarc, in which he imagines what legendary artistes might post if they had social media accounts like Instagram. Delhomme sketches a hilarious depiction of Mondrian painting his Ikea kitchen cabinets, and Picasso comparing his follower-count to Braque's, in order to create "a veritable history of modern art through hashtags." Plus, there will be champagne at the reception.

On February 26 at 6pm, at BookMarc.

Deerhunter

Experimental pop rock band Deerhunter, fronted by the charismatic Bradford Cox, have much evolved from their original inception in Atlanta in the early 2000s. The release of their eighth album, Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?, last month, sees them on the road again and you won't want to miss Cox's onstage antics, which include things like covering "My Sharona" for an entire hour or taking the stage at Mercury Lounge in a sundress with fake blood smeared on his face.

On February 27, at Brooklyn Steel.

Climax & Enter The Void

Metrograph said it best in that French-Argentinian filmmaker Gaspar Noé presents “a ‘love him or hate him’ proposition if there ever was one.” The subversive director told i-D that his latest, Climax, was inspired by a vogue ball so we've gathered that it's "basically Paris is Burning meets The Shining," in his signature trippy aesthetic. And you can see both Climax and Enter The Void back to back this Friday night, in a double feature designed to shock and awe.

On March 1, at Metrograph.

Miya Folick. Photo by Maxime Imbert.

Miya Folick

LA-based musician Miya Folick is playing the largest room she’s ever headlined this weekend, at Elsewhere with Brooklyn five-piece Barrie. Miya recently released her latest album Premonitions, and told i-D that her acting background proved more helpful in songwriting than it did onstage. “I think I’m just really comfortable performing. I don’t really get nervous. I like to stretch, do some yoga, warm up my voice and that’s it. It’s like... pretty casual,” she said. We think she’s just a natural.

On March 2, at Elsewhere.