campbell addy on how his generation is doing it for themselves

Campbell Addy

In October, we joined forces with London’s iconic V&A for a special photography edition of their Friday Lates and as part of the celebrations, i-D Fashion Features Editor Steve Salter was joined by one of the most exciting image makers working today, south London-born-and-based photographer Campbell Addy.



Over the course of an hour long conversation, the pair discussed Campbell’s career and his work on Nii Journal, a biannual arts and culture publication. They talked about Campbell’s role within the new start-up generation, those bright young things who have jumped fashion’s impenetrable walls to question what creativity looks like in 2018. And they took questions from the audience, as we learnt more about one of the most authentic voices in fashion now.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.