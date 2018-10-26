daily horoscopes: october 26, 2018

The Sun joins retrograde Venus, today, and brings a pleasant boost to our self-worth and confidence, if we let it.

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs to jumpstart the process.



Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today is when the clouds break a little so you can see the bright side. Venus Rx has been no joke for you, but it’s important to remember that the planets’ only job is to help you learn. It’s your job to love yourself through the lessons. Make sure you’re doing your job so you can appreciate and take in the blessings that want to find you.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A bright idea may seem to come out of nowhere, today. Listen to this inner voice as promptly as possible. Whether it be a spur of the moment getaway, an idea for a book, blog post, or product, acknowledge the power and importance of following your intuition and follow through.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When you try to control things, you alienate others and yourself. Let go of the need to have everything your way, today. The feeling that comes when you throw your hands up and just let things be will feel better than any moment of “I told you so.”

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If you want money, don’t reject it. Accept that you should be compensated for what you do. Embrace the fact that you want to love what you give your time and energy to and remain close to the reasons you do it. It’s what makes your work sustainable instead of just stressful.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Whoever told you there were limits to your strength, creativity, and the length and depth of your impact on the world was lying. You can have and do whatever you want. You do enough for other people and you will continue to as you give yourself more time and resources. So, Pisces, what do you really want?

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

At some point today, practice closing your eyes and just feeling into the strange experience of existing. Things get so complicated when we focus on the chaos around us. Turn inward and you’ll find the calm and collected space you need to sustain any external commitment.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Whatever toll the relentless nature of Scorpio season and Venus retrograde has already taken will start to be healed, just a little bit, today. Let it. Don’t wallow in pain and mistake it for pleasure or act like you need it to really grow. You don’t. It’s time to feel good and not apologize for it.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

A schedule is suppose to organize what you “have” to do. But you’re technically not obligated to do anything. So, starting today, next to “get cat litter” and “send important email” on your to-do list, should be your real obligations: things that make you feel good. Every third “obligation” put one task that will bring you joy and see how your life changes (when you follow it).

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Surprise: other people’s feelings aren’t you responsibility! Don’t hold yourself back for anyone or anything, today. As long as you feel content, you are guaranteed to help others feel the same. Get a little “selfish” and see what happens.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your planet joins retrograde Venus, today, and you may be just the person to bring joy and perspective to the people around you. Practice bringing comfort and support to others without having to take on their energy or lowering where you are to meet them.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will have quite the way with words, today, if you tap in to what you’re really feeling. Come at every situation with lots of compassion for yourself and the people you want to connect to and you’ll find the relief and satisfaction you’ve been searching for.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you have been meaning to make a move to secure some extra cash or pursue some creative venture, today would be the day to do it. Just don’t burn yourself out or force anything that you haven’t already been ruminating on and have become committed to and today will bring you what you’ve been asking for.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.