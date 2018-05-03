princess nokia is naked, neon, and emo in her new video for 'the night'

Princess Nokia’s emo revival era was already making us seriously regret letting our mom convince us to throw out our bullet belts and grow out our raccoon side fringes, and her new video has just made it 1000 times worse.

The For The Night video, which just dropped today, sees New York’s hip-hop emo princess gyrating in a bikini around a mirror-filled room, in a jacuzzi, on a bed and — because it’s Princess Nokia -- smoking a blunt on a sofa in a neon-fantasy hotel room. There’s a lot of gyrating, really.

The song is from Nokia’s mixtape, A Girl Cried Red, which came out last month. Watch the full thing (directed by Milah Libin and Destiny) here and then Google how quickly you can stretch out those ear gauges you had when you were 14.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.