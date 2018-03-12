'call me by your name' director has 5 films in the works

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Yes, you read that correctly — the Italian director is set to direct an incredible five films, although how long it takes him remains to be seen. It seems that Call Me By Your Name has proved a turning point for how the industry perceives his work, after the critically acclaimed but not particularly lucrative films I Am Love and A Bigger Splash.

He’s already started working on two of them, presumably in between the endless press tour for CMBYN. First up, he’s created a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic, Suspiria. Starring Dakota Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz, the film takes place in a sinister ballet academy plagued by murders — hardly the idyllic Italian countryside. Meanwhile, Rio is in pre-production, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Benedict Cumberbatch staging an elaborate plot to fake one of their deaths in the Brazilian metropolis.

On top of that, he’s also making a big screen adaptation of the classic ballet Swan Lake, with Felicity Jones, and bringing the 2013 novel Burial Rights to the silver screen, starring (and produced by) Jennifer Lawrence as the last woman to get executed in Iceland. Sounds deliciously grim. Oh, and of course there’s the recently revealed sequel to Call Me By Your Name. We can’t wait.