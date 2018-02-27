premiere: 'dormir, in pursuit'

Photography Mitch Pinney

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Look, we are effectively "cheating" with today's premiere because the "song" in question has been out for a about a "year" on cassette. But it's getting reissued on a vinyl, so we're bending the rules. Don't go getting any ideas, punkass. It's just this once.

The reissue — a joint venture betwixt Pelvis and Burning Rose — adds remixes from Leo James and Cop Envy to Dormir's original cassette A and B sides, "In Pursuit" and "Rendezvous". (So far, those are the only two tracks they're got on the web, which is hardly enough. Get on with it boys!).

"In Pursuit" would hold up as an instrumental track on the strength of Morgan Wright's production, but it's even nicer with lyrics by Harry Maslen, who sounds like a dirtbaggier Chris Isaac. "From my end," Harry writes us, "the song is a romanticized scribble about hopelessly pursuing something that is probably not worthwhile." If any of that sounds like your cup-o-joe, press play.