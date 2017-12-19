frances bean cobain launched the only cooking account instagram needs

Photography Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Because she is not one of those people, Frances Bean does not post food pics on her personal Instagram. The most recent food-related photo found on her feed is dated June 14 of this year, and features Steve Harvey’s hardwood smoked EasyBacon® slices. But the world’s coolest rock scion is a right Martha Stewart in the making. Frances Bean has just launched an Instagram account where she’ll be posting daily cooking routines, recipes, and ideas. It’s called “Witchin’ in the Kitchen: Cooking with Franks N Beans,” an A+ play on her O.G. Insta handle @space_witch666.

So far, Franks has uploaded two recipes to the Witchin’ in Kitchen feed. She has also posted a step-by-step Instagram story recipe that’s idiot-proof and 100% EasyBacon® free: soft-baked eggs in avocado, with a side of bratwurst butternut squash. (Unfortunately it doesn’t come with an invitation to brunch.)

Like Frances herself, the recipe steps are BS-free and sprinkled with dry humor. “De-pit and remove some of the avocado so the egg will fit,” she instructs in the video, adding, “P.S. I totally should have been wearing oven mitts.” The bratwurst — purchased from Trader Joe’s, because ain’t nobody got time for making that from scratch — is diced up with the mashed squash for a very seasonally appropriate side. The recipe should also quench one of the Frances Bean fandom’s longest-running debates: she is not, despite evidence to the contrary, a vegetarian.