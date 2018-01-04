watch cardi b and bruno mars’s new 90s video for 'finesse'

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Last night, Bruno Mars asked Cardi B if he was allowed to drop the accompanying music video for their new collab " Finesse (Remix)," a new version of his original 2016 track, now featuring a bar from Cardi.

Cardi wasn’t sure if we were ready for it. We weren’t sure if we were ready for it.

But Bruno, being the “saucy” fellah he is, decided to go ahead and kick off 2018 with a bop of huge proportions.

The video is an homage to 90s sketch comedy In Living Color, one of Bruno’s favorite TV shows. Expect gold hoops, cut off hotpants, and Bruno and Bardi finessing some badass choreographed dance moves.