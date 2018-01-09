kanye west has banned kim kardashian from wearing big sunglasses

Photography Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The Kardashian-West family has always been brutally honest about their loved ones’ fashion choices. Remember when Kanye physically went through Kim’s closet and threw out everything that wasn’t cool enough? Or when Kim sent that iconic email to Kris banning her from “pilgrim adams family outfits”? It appears Kanye also stages fashion interventions via email these days. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed that ‘Ye has been e-instructing her to ditch oversized sunglasses for tiny 90s-inspired frames.

"Kanye picked [these sunglasses] out," Kim explained to Kourtney and longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban over lunch at an indoor restaurant. "He sent me a whole email like, 'You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses,'" Kanye’s memo even included a digital mood board of throwback #inspo for his wife’s new look. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

Tiny sunglasses were one of last summer’s most pervasive trends, if not the most practical — made cool by Zoë Kravitz, Bella Hadid, and Millie Bobby Brown. Micro-shades certainly don’t offer the same protection as the styles that occasionally prompted outlets to wonder whether Kim had mistakenly rocked a pair ski goggles. But they have to be more ophthalmologist-friendly than shutter shades.