Introducing "Imaginary" TV, Virgil Abloh’s experimental new platform

This past year, in order to keep up to date with the endless stream of news, we unexpectedly made a collective return to television. Sure, we have access to an enormous amount of information through social media and elsewhere on the Internet, but the TV news format reflects a sense of urgency like nothing else.

While we don’t know that this is what influenced Virgil Abloh for his SS21 co-ed collection presentation, the reference is clear. “Think personal connections through a public platform. Connecting the dots of distance through a global language. Linking up, even though we may be thousands of miles apart," Virgil says. Through these mysterious words, the fashion designer introduces us to “Imaginary” TV, Off-White™’s new experimental presentation platform.

The secrecy of the project, which will portray Off-White™’s new vision of the world, is probably what intrigues us the most. But apart from the designer’s above manifesto and a teaser video which projects us into what seems to be a visually fragmented and dystopic newscast, we’re left stumbling in the dark.

Thankfully you don’t have to wait long to discover more, and by registering to the event you’ll be notified of how to experience Off-White™’s joint womenswear and menswear presentation this Tuesday. One thing, though, is certain: a selection of pieces from this SS21 collection will be available for purchase shortly after the event via Off-White™ and Farfetch.

Register here to take part in Off-White™’s “Imaginary” TV on Tuesday 2 February 2021.