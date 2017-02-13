About

      writer, director, diplomat: st. vincent is ambassador to a fake russian island

      In a clip for Funny or Die, the musician is taking her new job very, very seriously.

      This year, the fine people behind Record Store Day have announced St. Vincent as their newest ambassador. We assume the musician felt that having the titles: rockstar, directormodel and (hopefully) future essayist, after her name weren't enough. To celebrate, she's starred in a new video for humor site Funny or Die, that sees her unexpectedly named the newest US diplomat to Recordstorda, a small island off the coast of Russia. Don't worry if you've never heard of it, it doesn't actually exist — not that that stops her from intensely preparing for her new role. Hey, she's nothing if not professional.

      We're introduced to the singer's team of equally stylish fashion, vocal, and movement coaches who are tasked with preparing her for the job. Not to give away the ending, but it's worth noting her efforts are a little misguided. Although, we don't think anyone had any regrets over that final outfit choice.

      Records Store Day is April 22, so fingers crossed this is only the beginning of cute offerings from St Vincent over the next couple of months.

