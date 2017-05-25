women-only 'wonder woman' screening makes american men feel sad

Wondering why you haven't encountered many fragile men today? It might be that they're all congregating in the comments section of a movie theater's Facebook page. Austin's Alamo Drafthouse has decided to host an all-female screening of Wonder Woman. In the minds of some men (but #notallmen!) this is apparently a crime on par with racial segregation under Jim Crow laws. Yes, seriously.

"Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night at the Alamo Ritz," reads the event listing on the theater's website. "And when we say "People Who Identify As Women Only," we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female."

It's impossible to go through all the Facebook reactions, because there are 2.7K of them. They include mansplainations of "discrimination" and "sexism," historical facts, and insights into the minds of Wonder Woman's creators. "Wonder Woman was created in the 1940s as an empowering figure and a lot of people, men and women, are happy to see it come to the big screen," writes one man. "I doubt the original writers ever had women's only screenings as an agenda." There is also a heated argument over the etymology of "blowhorn," complete with clip art depicting both blowhorns and bullhorns.

Despite being "disgustingly sexist" and "pretty sad," the event has been so popular that a second screening sold out almost immediately. But if you thought that boring old screenings catered to all identities were the only remaining option for entertainment in the Texas state capital, fear not! Alamo is currently planning a special IT screening reserved solely for those who identify as clowns.