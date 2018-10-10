an alternative tour of berlin with model larissa hofmann

Photography Angelo Pennetta.

This article originally appeared in i-D's The Earthwise Issue, no. 353, Fall 2018.

Larissa wears coat Yohji Yamamoto. Shirt vintage WORLD'S END from The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection.



Jacket Lacoste. Dress Valentino. Skirt JW Anderson. Earrings (worn throughout) Georgia Kemball. Necklace (worn throughout) Sophie Buhai. Socks (worn throughout) Miu MIu. Shoes (worn throughout) vintage Vivienne Westwood courtesy of Mr Steven Philip AT Rellik.

Coat Isabel Marant. Dress Versus. Dress (worn underneath) Prada. Hat Stetson from JJ Hats New York. brooch Gillian Horsup at Alfie's Antiques. Circle brooch Bunney. Gloves dents.

Top Symonds Pearmain. Dress Versus.

Jacket and skirt Junya Watanabe. Hat Stetson from JJ Hats New York. Brooch Gillian Horsup at Alfie's Antiques. Circle brooch Bunneys.

Coat and shirt Miu Miu.

Coat and dress Prada.

Dress Molly Goddard. Skirt JW Anderson.

Jacket and jumper (worn on top) Maison Margiela. Skirt JW Anderson.

Tops Chloé.

Coat, jacket and skirt Calvin Klein 205W39NYC.

Larissa wears jacket Martine Rose. Dress Joseph. Skirt JW Anderson.

Photography Angelo Pennetta

Styling Francesca Burns

Photography assistance Robert Willey. Styling assistance Claudia Alexandra Sinclair and Emma Simmonds. Local production Alex Koryakin. Production Ben Miller at Art Partner. Model Larissa Hofmann.

