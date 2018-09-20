new amy winehouse documentary trailer shows previously unseen footage of the singer

Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

This week, it's been announced that a new Amy Winehouse documentary is coming into the world on November 2. Entitled Amy Winehouse -- Back to Black, it's set to show us what happened behind the scenes during the making of her final album.

Alongside interviews with Salaam Remi and Mark Ronson (who both have producer credits on the album) the documentary will feature as-yet "unseen footage" of Winehouse, as well as clips from her private show An Intimate Evening in London, where she performed for close friends at Riverside Studios on the same night she won those five Grammys and accepted the award for Record of the Year via a live link-up.

The documentary release comes after Amy's friend Charles Moriarty self-published the gorgeous book Before Frank earlier this year, showing photos of the singer during happier times. Moriarty waited many years to publish his work, telling i-D that, "It just never felt right before. I saw Asif Kapadia's movie Amy last year and I came away with this deep sadness, and I wanted to leave people with something happier. I think it's an amazing documentary but Before Frank is something different and casts her in a fresher and happier light. For me it feels like sharing a memory I've had for a long time. I think they needed to come out."

Amy Winehouse -- Back to Black is due for release on 2 November via Eagle Vision.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.