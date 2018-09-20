michael b. jordan is the new face of coach menswear

Image courtesy of Coach.

In news that has surely sent ripples through Wakanda, Michael B. Jordan has been made the first global face of Coach’s menswear business. Yes, that is correct, B. Jordan fans — we shall now be seeing a lot more of him plastered across billboards around the world. Hopefully, wearing Coach’s spring/summer 19 collection, which brought an apocalyptic vision of chic to New York Fashion Week. “I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for [Coach creative director] Stuart Vevers’ vision,” said Jordan in a statement. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens.” Coach is known for its on point celebrity pairings, from Selena Gomez to James Franco. Jordan represents a more Hollywood direction for the house, but also shows its ongoing commitment to partnering with stars who are changing the industry. “Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy,” said Vevers. “I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.”

