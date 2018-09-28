i-d horoscopes: september 28, 2018

It’s finally Friday. A time to unwind and take inventory of all of the lessons you’ve learned, this week.

Now is not the time to get things done so much as it is to just let things be. You can start back up with the stress and pressure on Monday.

Read the horoscope for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below for some tips on how to chill TF out and find your flow.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t be afraid of your feelings. You are the one who decides how they get filtered and presented to the outside world. If you just get scared and stuff ‘em they will find some other way out. Find the sweet spot between softly embracing vulnerability and leaving yourself raw, today, and I promise you will feel much better.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It will be hard to decipher between the voices of your intuition and your fear, today. Both are important to acknowledge, but your intuition is the one you should be acting on. Create some sort of system for sorting out your inclinations so you know when to breathe and push through it and when you should act on the information.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will always have to give a little to get something you want. Use today to think of all of the ways that you can give back to those who have helped support you, and to the communities you want to support through your work. Whether through some cash or a simple prayer, keep the wheel of abundance turning and give to those who have given their time, energy, money, and attention, to you.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s a good day to just let go. The more you settle down and tune in, through meditation or simple stillness, the more ideas will fall into your lap. You are a do-er by nature, but rushing or trying to force things will almost always leave you with poor results. If you get stuck, your best bet will be to take a walk, do some yoga, or just sit and breathe.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Be open to all of the ways the universe is giving you signs, today. Keep your eyes open and your mood optimistic. There’s something rumbling underneath the surface for you that is about to come to fruition. If one of your big dreams came true, would you be ready?

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Practice exercising the boundaries of your empathy, today. Everyone else’s woes aren’t yours to carry and you do no one a favor by taking them on. Use visualizations and verbal and physical boundaries to help remind yourself to keep it moving when you start to react out of guilt or perceived obligation. You’ve got better things to do!

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Try not to busy yourself with social media, conversation, TV, videos, podcasts and everything else that clouds your mind with other people’s thoughts and opinions. You are overdue for some renewal, and a reset will only happen if you give it the space to unfold. Let your mind breathe and see what inspiration comes to fill the empty spaces.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Any lingering beliefs that you are “unlucky” or cursed in anyway need to be tossed out with the trash. You have just as much opportunity to succeed as you give yourself, Taurus. Drop the excuses, today, and get excited about the possibilities that are trying to find you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

People ask you for your opinion on things because it’s valuable. When are you going to start to trust your own advice? Today is a great day to stop asking others how they feel about what you do, like, say, make and begin to invest in your inner voice, instead.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

How other people feel about you is up to them to decide. Don’t spend your energy obsessing over things you cannot change. Do your best to be your best to other people, today and always, and focus your energy and attention on what you can influence for the better in your life.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

When surrounded with people, your inclination is to connect and engage with all of the energy around you. You may need some real alone time to get back to your center and remember who you are and what you want, today. Prioritize this space even if you can only steal a few moments.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

When was the last time you truly relaxed? Turned your brain off and didn’t worry about the future or what you should be doing? Find that space, today. You and your work deserve for you to take care of yourself and come back with fresh eyes and new energy.