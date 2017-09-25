the people who keep london fashion week moving, straight up!

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Another September, another LFW bites the dust. You've seen the shows: Marques Almeida's women of the world, Ryan Lo's celebration of Britishness, Dilara Findikoglu's black parade of super creeps and scary monsters. But behind the chaos and creation of what goes on front of stage, a whole fleet of people are working hard behind the scenes. From stewards to security guards, waiters to cleaners, these are the people who keep fashion week moving, straight up!

Tim Lewis, 52, Event Chauffeur

Where are you from? I was born in South Wales but now live in Essex.

What do you do? This week I have the pleasure of looking after the staff at i-D magazine, making sure they get to all the shows on time.

What does your job involve the rest of the year? After 30 years I retired from The Metropolitan Police 18 months ago, completing my service as an Inspector in East London. The rest of the year I drive at various events including BRIT awards, European Tour golf events, and other VIP events. I am also Toastmaster at weddings at a number of hotels in the Essex, Hertfordshire and Royal Berkshire - being part of four professionals who have formed the Great British Toastmasters.

Do you consider yourself a follower of fashion? No one could accuse me of being a follower of fashion, but I do tend to buy a lot of fashion having three daughters.

What's your strangest fashion week memory? I did see a male model walking around with two large hats on top of each other, not sure that will catch on.

What does fashion week mean to you? For me fashion week is about deadlines, trying to get through the increasingly busy London traffic to ensure my clients do not miss a show.

What is the biggest misconception about fashion week? The people who write articles about fashion week are normal people, just doing a different job. The publicity does create revenue to the UK and ensures that London Fashion Week is one of the biggest in the world. Although there are some people who think they are more important than everyone else (although that is not exclusive to fashion week).

Emmanuel Begarin and Cleef Kemba, Waiters

Where are you from? France.

Do you consider yourself a follower of fashion? Emmanuel: Not really. Cleef: Sometimes.

What's the most interesting thing you've seen this week? Emmanuel: A beautiful waitress yesterday in a club. Cleef: The mix of color.

What's the weirdest/oddest/funniest thing you've overheard this week? Cleef: The voice of my friend.

What does fashion week mean to you? Emmanuel: New creation, reinvention. Cleef: Creation, future.

Emanuel Leslie, 49, Events

Miles Mason, 27, Security

Where are you from? London.

What do you do? Security.

Do you consider yourself a follower of fashion? Yes.

Julio, 48, Brazil

Ahmed, 30, Security

Andrew, 23, Fashion PR at Starworks Group

Where are you from? Wales and now Dalston.

What is your role at fashion week? Fashion PR.

What does your job involve the rest of the year? Manic public relations.

Do you consider yourself a follower of fashion? Of course!

What does fashion week mean to you? Sleepless nights, endless coffee, so much booze! Beautiful clothes.

What's your strongest fashion week memory? Walking in the spring/summer 15 Liam Hodges catwalk show with MAN at LCM/LFWM.

What's the weirdest/oddest/funniest thing you've overheard during fashion week? "Just fucking do it."

Tommy Tannock, chef

Johnnie Collins, chef

Ysabelle Edwards, 28, Event steward and traffic

Where are you from? North West London.

What is your role at fashion week and how long have you been doing it? Assisting with the traffic for the event.

Do you consider yourself a follower of fashion? I enjoy fashion but I wouldn't say I'm a follower.

What does fashion week mean to you? Expressing yourself, which is what all designers do when they create.

What's your favorite thing about fashion week? The buzz around the venues.

What would you say is the biggest misconception about fashion week? And the biggest truth? That it's just for rich people.

Luciano, 25, Cleaner

Where are you from? Brazil.

What does your job involve the rest of the year? Football player.

Do you consider yourself a follower of fashion? Yes.



David Kelly, waiter