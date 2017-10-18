the future feels like now

This article originally appeared in i-D Japan, The JOY Issue, Issue no. 4, Fall 2017.

MANAMI WEARS JACKET E.L.V. DENIM T-SHIRT MODEL'S OWN. ELI WEARS SHIRT FEAR OF GOD.

RUTH WEARS JACKET AND TOP SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO. EARRING MODEL'S OWN.

Ruth Bell, 21, United Kingdom

What do you do?

I travel the world.

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

Security and safety.

What is joy to you?

Joy is being surround by animals. They find happiness in the simplest things.

What's your vision of a better future?

One where everyone is allowed to be who they are without worrying about discrimination.

What is the most creative thing you did recently?

I got myself a cheap film camera and decided to start taking photos to keep as memories.

ROSE WEARS T-SHIRT MM6 MAISON MARGIELA. NECKLACE MODEL'S OWN.

Rose Waverly Daniels, 17, United States

What do you do?

Aside from modeling, I do a lot of writing and wishing I was better at writing.

What is joy to you?

My older sister Callie was born profoundly deaf and has since undergone surgery to achieve bilateral hearing via cochlear implants. She never learned to sign because she went to an auditory school for deaf children, and every Christmas they have this program and it's a bunch of little deaf kids singing carols and telling stories, and I'm a puddle of tears over it every year. Hearing deaf people talk when they haven't been shamed into being self conscious over how they sound — that's the best thing in the world to me, really.

What do you think the power of creativity will bring us?

An abundance of little sighs of relief. In the big picture it furthers inspiration, but on a day to day basis, it lets heads hold shoulders and shoulders hold heads.

What's your vision of a better future?

This isn't the most economically sound answer/solution, but life would be better if every house was required to have a piano.

What is the most creative thing you've done recently?

I've currently been working on a collection of short stories called The Yuckman. It's my second collection, there'll probably be around ten stories in total, and even if it never gets published or sees the light of day, I did it. And it was enough.

TRÈ WEARS TANK TOP STYLIST'S OWN. JEWELRY MODEL'S OWN.

Trè Samuels, 18, Australia

What do you do?

I am a singer-songwriter. I've been making music since I was 11 years old. But also entered the fashion industry as a model about 2 years ago.

What made you laugh recently?

My little brother doing different accents. That guy is everything. My family means the world to me.

What is your idea of a better future?

I just want to be able to look back and see that I've grown as a human being. But for the world, it'd be to love before we ever think to hate. To accept rather than push away. And to heal before we ever destroy.

MILENA WEARS SHIRT KELLY COLE. BERET AND NECKLACE DIOR.

Milena Ioanna, 16, Russia

What do you do?

I'm a full-time model. When I'm free I like to draw, and go jogging with my model apartment roommates.

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

In my opinion, if people will be tolerant of each other it will make daily life easier.

KRISTEN WEARS JACKET ELV DENIM SHIRT AND PANTS SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO. BELT VINTAGE.

Kristen Coffey, 25, United States

What do you do?

I model.

What made you laugh recently?

My boyfriend Raymond, he makes me laugh all day.

What is joy to you?

Joy is watching the people I love do what they love.



What do you think the power of creativity will bring us?

The number of things creativity can bring us is vast. I just hope people become aware of how fortunate we are with what we already have.

What is the most creative thing you have done recently?

I helped my friend clean her car, if you saw the car you'd understand the creativity it took.

CHARLEE WEARS DRESS SACAI. BRA STYLIST'S OWN. NECKLACE AND RING MODEL'S OWN.

Charlee Fraser, 22, Australia

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

More acceptance. Less judgements.

What is joy to you?

Hot showers. Fresh bed sheets. Fluffy robes.

What do you think the power of creativity will bring to us?

Freedom.

DAISY WEARS JACKET GUCCI. NOSERING MODEL'S OWN

Daisy Cvitkovic, 25, Croatia

What made you laugh recently?

My agents scaring off tourists from in front of their house by playing metal music and performing.

What is Joy to you?

Usually depends on my mood, but good music, silence, and a good sense of humor are always more than welcome.

What do you think the power of creativity will bring to us?

Mess probably.

What is your vision of a better future?

Moving to Mars and being king there to my incredible Mars people.

SIJA WEARS SHIRT CALVIN KLEIN JEANS ESTABLISHED 1978.

Sija Jure, 20, Latvia



What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

Love is key for happy people — love for yourself, for things you already have, for other people around you, and their love for you. There is already happiness in the world, each of us need to realize it hides in our daily lives and the more grateful you are the happier you get.

What is joy to you?

To me joy has to do a lot with people I love and care about. It's important that they are fine, happy, and healthy.

What do you think the power of creativity will bring to us?

New perceptions of the world around us.



What is your vision of a better future?

One where love and peace win over wars between people and nature.





BOM WEARS VEST DSQUARED 2. DUNGAREES SUPREME SHIRT, T-SHIRT AND SOCKS MODEL'S OWN. HAT STUSSY. SHOES PRADA.

Bom Lee, 22, Korea.

What do you do?

Modeling and music.

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

Freedom.

What is the most creative thing you have done recently?

Break everything :)

GIULIA AND MILENA WEAR JACKET ELV DENIM.

CHU WEARS COAT LOUIS VUITTON.

Chu Wong, China

What made you laugh recently?

My stupid cat.

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

Music and cats.

What is joy to you?

Songs, animals, movies, and summer.

What is your vision of a better future?

The future is now.

GIULIA WEARS JACKET VETEMENTS. BRA OLA MIA. JEANS HYUN MI NEILSEN.

DYLAN WEARS NECKLACE LOUIS VUITTON. EARRING MODEL'S OWN.

Dylan Christensen, 19, United States

What is joy to you?

Joy to me is walking down the street in a fly outfit.

What do you think the power of creativity will bring to us?

The power of creativity is limitless and I feel there is no end to what creativity can do and bring to us.

What is the most creative thing you've done recently?

Got dressed this morning.

MANAMI WEARS SHEARLING, TOP AND JEANS ASHLEY WILLIAMS. SHOES MODEL'S OWN.

Manami Kinoshita, Japan

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

More laughing and smiling. Some people are too serious.





What is joy to you?

Hanging out with my friends, family, and my boyfriend.

What is the most creative thing you've done recently?

Collaborating with great photographers. It's always inspiring to be around creative people.

HEATHER AND KRISTEN WEAR DRESS BALENCIAGA. JEWELRY MODEL'S OWN.

ELI WEARS SHIRT SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO. VINTAGE T-SHIRT KELLY COLE.

Eli Epperson, 19, United States

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

Not being ignorant.

What is joy to you?

Still trying to figure that out.



What do you think the power of creativity will bring to us?

Advancement in almost every single possible way.





JANAYE WEARS JACKET TWO PART QUESTION. SHIRT COMME DES GARÇONS JUNYA WATANABE DENIM. JEANS SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO. EARRINGS STYLIST'S OWN.

Janaye Furman, 22, United States

What do you do?

I'm passionate about many different things so I combined it all by making art and I use it to inspire.



What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

Love, spirituality, and someone who has your back.

What is your vision of a better future?

To be better than I was yesterday and for more of the world to work together as a team and accept our differences.

LILY WEARS VEST VETEMENTS.

Lily Stewart, 20, United States

What do you do?

Model.

What made you laugh recently?

My mom's pet chickens.

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

When people stop trying to inflict their beliefs and opinions on others.

What is joy to you?

Joy for me is when you stop feeling any stress and are totally consumed by something that you love, even if it's momentary.

HEATHER WEARS DRESS COMME DES GARÇONS JUNYA WATANABE DENIM. JEWELRY MODEL'S OWN.

Heather Kemesky, 26, United States

What do you think will bring happiness to the world?

If people could just be grateful for what they already have in life in every aspect and take care of it. And make sure they are doing what they love and smile as much as possible.

What is joy to you?

Family and being in nature somewhere comprehending its beauty. Also movies... lots of movies.

What do you think the power of creativity will bring to us?

It can open people's minds and take them wonderful places. I think that's important. And everyone needs more of it!

What's your vision of a better future?

I think people need to help each other out more and care for the planet more and be more mindful of things they do and how they can make the world a better place for future generations.

Credits

Photography Amy Troost

Fashion Director Alastair Mckimm

Make-Up Kanako at Streeters

Hair Rudi Lewis at LGA

Manicurist Ami at See MGMT

Casting Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Fashion Studio

Photography Assistance Henry Lopez, Antonio Rodriguez

Digital Technician Nick Rapaz

Styling assistants Desiree Adedje, Lauren Davis, Sydney Rose Thomas, Szalay Miller.

Make-Up assistants Kento Utsubo, Megumi Onishi

Hair assistants Erica Long, Lauren Berrones

Models Manami Kinoshita at Muse NYC, Rose Daniels at DNA Models, Daisy Cvitkovic at The Lions NY, Trè Samuels at RE: QUEST MODEL, Eli Epperson at RE: QUEST MODEL, Ruth Bell at The Society Management, Kristen Coffeey at IMG Models, Heather Kemesky at DNA Models, Charlee Fraser at IMG Models, Chu Wong at The Society Management, Dylan Christensen at APM Model Management, Sija Jure at The Lions NY, Bom Chan Lee at IMG Models, Milena Ioanna at DNA Models, Giulia Maenza at DNA Models , Lily Stewart at The Lions NY, Janaye Furman at Elite Model NY.

