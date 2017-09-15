the nyc zine launch of 'daisy', in pictures

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Opening Ceremony played host to a one-night-only exhibition of Moni Haworth and Petra Collins's new photographic collaboration with Australian label Daisy, and luckily, design duo Renee and Gibson Fox were there to capture the evening.

The portrait series found Petra in front of Moni's lens during an day spent at the Chateau Marmont, outfitted in Renee and Gibson's latest collection, Heavenly Bodies. The photographs also made up a limited-edition zine, available only on the night — though do stayed tuned for an exclusive peek inside, soon to come.

