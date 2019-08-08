gucci partnered with student filmmakers to celebrate its new sneaker

Pepi Ginsberg, Madeline Leshner, Mary Evangelista, and Sebastian Sdaigui

Last night, Gucci celebrated the launch of their new Ultrapace sneaker by showing four short films created by Students from NYU Tisch at their Wooster Street store. To the sounds of DJ Bebe, the original films by Mary Evangelista, Pepi Ginsberg, Madeline Leshner, and Sebastien Sdaigui played on giant screens — Pepi Ginsberg's saw women racing through the countryside doing motorcross, while May Evangelista's crew went dancing in the desert. The Ultrapace is Gucci's latest sneaker silhouette, inspired by a classic running shoe but seen through the surreal, opulent Gucci prism, so it makes sense the students took it all over the US to tread some ground.

Garage's style director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson with the Tisch students.

The Ultrapace is available in-stores exclusively at Gucci Wooster, Las Vegas Crystals, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and Bal Harbour, and will be available at all other Gucci North America stores in the first week of September.

