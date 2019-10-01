watch gigi hadid confront a trespasser on the chanel runway

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

WDYD when Virginie Viard won’t answer your desperate calls to walk her Chanel SS20 show? Do you accept defeat and move on or do you pull a stunt like this brazen French YouTuber and hit the runway anyway?

Yep, during the finale of this year’s show, which took place on a set built to resemble the rooftops of Paris, a plucky internet star famed for her fashion show stunts leapt up from the crowd and joined the procession, dressed in something that closely resembles an all-Chanel look and, surprisingly, blended right in. If it wasn’t for her overly enthusiastic walk and the fact that she had to leap over the shoulders of the likes of Cardi B, Vanessa Friedman, Jennie from BLACKPINK and Anna Wintour to get there, she might have gotten away with it.

In videos of the show, including one Vanessa posted to Twitter, you can see the usually stoic front row cracking up at the unlikely stunt, before security -- sorry, we mean Gigi Hadid, who walked the show -- put a swift end to it. As the girls start to assume their final positions, Gigi confronts the YouTuber, taking her by the shoulder and escorting her off stage.

Meanwhile, the show’s actual security guards had to scramble to stop the woman without causing a runway pile-up. Nice try, sis, but better luck next time. xo

