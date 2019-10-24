telfar is pitti uomo’s next special project

As if Telfar hadn’t gone global enough already -- the New York native brand hopped across the pond for its SS20 show, and its tote, informally dubbed the ‘Bushwick Birkin', is a mainstay in any city worth its salt -- the brand will now be adding an Italian stop to its tour. For AW20, the label has been announced as the Special Project for the forthcoming iteration of Pitti Uomo 97, the biannual menswear fair taking place January 7th-10th in Florence.



Following in the footsteps of Y-Project, Sterling Ruby and Claire Waight Keller’s Givenchy, the announcement cements Telfar’s reputation as an international fashion force. Known for its uniquely askew takes on all-American dressing, Telfar’s presentation is sure to offer a welcome jolt to the Italian event.

Speaking of the decision to invite Telfar to take the stage, Lapo Cianchi, Pitti Imagine’s Director of Communication & Special Events, praised the designer’s “fifteen years [of] promoting with tenacity an idea of inclusive and accessible fashion and business, with a project in which there is an unexpected blending of aesthetics, art, genre identity and functionality. We are happy to offer him the opportunity to present himself to the Pitti Uomo community, and I am sure that the event in Florence will provide further meaning to a message that is already strong and vibrant.”

“We are honoured to be invited to show at Pitti Uomo, where the deep sense of history and continuity sets the scene perfectly for something entirely new,” added Telfar.

2020 can’t come soon enough!