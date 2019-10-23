selena gomez is finally back!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Selena Gomez, the popstar, has finally returned. After a week of teasing on Instagram and Times Square billboards, the singer-slash-actress -- who’s spent the past few years appearing on Kygo tracks and in Jim Jarmusch movies -- finally released her new single “Lose You to Love Me” earlier today. If the lyrics are anything to go by, she’s going deep this era.

The song, which was co-written by pop magicians Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, is a stirring ballad that sees SelGo touch on a number of things that have affected her since the release of her last album, Revival, four years ago. Co-produced by Mattman & Robin and FINNEAS, Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, “Lose You to Love Me” is all about reclaiming your narrative after surviving a toxic relationship. Selena sings about her experiences of being gaslit by a partner, as well as the impact that had on her mental health and self-worth.

For a big pop release, it’s surprisingly raw and visceral. Selena may not have the biggest voice, but it’s so evocative and emotive that you can hear all the hurt she’s feeling. When it comes to wobbly bottom lip sad pop, no one does it better. The video is a black-and-white affair shot on an iPhone. Directed by Sophie Muller, who also did the video for Selena’s last solo single “Back to You”, the clip is fairly simple, putting SelGo front and centre as she cycles through a number of emotions.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Selena said. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Despite releasing a number of huge singles over the past two years, including the brilliant “Bad Liar”, Selena stans have been waiting for a follow-up to that aforementioned 2015 record. It’s been a period of intense change and difficulty for the singer. In 2017, she checked into rehab after struggling with depression and anxiety, before entering a medical facility to help with her mental health. She also underwent a kidney transplant in that period after complications following her diagnosis with lupus.

That doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been whispers of a record coming. In June this year, the singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she said that she had finished recording the follow up to Revival. There have also been those one off songs and collaborations, including the Cardi B-assisted “Taki Taki” and “Anxiety”, a duet with Julia Michaels. She is also the executive producer of two Netflix shows, teen drama 13 Reasons Why and new documentary Living Undocumented, which follows families affected by the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards undocumented migrants.

Whether “Lose You to Love Me” is the lead single for a full-length album remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s nice to have Selena Gomez back again.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.