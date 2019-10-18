a celebration of supreme

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Post Truth Truth Issue, no. 357, Autumn 2019. Order your copy here.









Jason wears shoes G.H. Bass.

Credits

Photography Ari Marcopoulos.

Fashion director Carlos Nazario.



Photography assistance Jeffrey Pearson.

Styling assistance Raymond Gee and Samantha Marinos.

Model Jason Dill.



All clothing Supreme.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.