you're going to be listening to this playlist all week

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Charli XCX and Chris’s new video for Gone is more eventful than a Universal Studios Tram Tour ride. The collaborators are tied to the top of a white Mercedes and there’s fire, there’s steam, there’s water, but above all... there’s chemistry. So much chemistry. “You know we text every other day?" Charli told i-D on set. "I feel like I’m in a relationship!” We believe it. “You kinda get everything that’s happening on the album from this one song,” she continued, noting that it’s her favourite on her forthcoming album. It’s our fave too, which is exactly why it’s right here, opening this week’s playlist.

Next up is super fun house track Watermelon Woman from Vancouver-based DJ and producer Yu Su . Out on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolour, she took inspiration from Herbie Hancock’s Watermelon Man but made things, as far as we can see, significantly more intergalactic. Then Dorian Electra steps up and brings things back down to earth with their playful embodiment of a bad coffee-swigging, cheap suit-wearing, one-track-minded Career Boy. Hayley Kiyoko has returned with the first new release since her debut album EXPECTATIONS in 2018, an addictive banger about unrequited love called I Wish that comes with a self-directed video and its own dance routine. Learn it and meet us back here in five minutes.

Did you think we’d overlooked the soundtrack to that film about the lions? Beyoncé, Jay Z and Childish Gambino teamed up for what is arguably the highlight of The Lion King: The Gift -- and also our feelings about the whole project, despite what critics want us to think = MOOD 4 EVA. Also unrelenting is King Princess with yet another single, Prophet, which is well worth a listen. As is Tei Shi’s Red Light, Shura’s The Stage and Glass of Deja by Kano, D Double E and Ghetts. All this and more below. Be sure to hit follow for regularly updated musical fun times.

