daily horoscopes: april 15, 2019

Today is full of luck and abundance, if you know how to receive it.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for suggestions on how to let the goods things find you.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Be very clear about your “yes” and “no”, today. Take time to sit with your options, even if they seem like small commitments or tasks, before agreeing to invest your energy into anything. You tend to agree to things as long as you know you can handle them, but this is too low of a bar to set. Work on making your process of elimination and confirmation more aligned with your larger goals and what you feel excited and energized by, or you will tire quickly giving your energy to people and things that don’t necessarily deserve it.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

The concepts of “wealthy” and “rich” are subjective, and you must return to your definition, and your definition alone, today. What other people think makes life worth living or what makes money well spent is not the same for you, and this is exactly as it should be. Figure out what, at this point in your life, feels the best to have an abundance of (time? connection? food? travel? etc) and use these specifics as your focal point for all you are trying to achieve and create, right now.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Today is all about confidence. You may catch wind of a chance to boost where you are financially and socially, right now, but you won’t make a move if you don’t feel worthy of it or if you convince yourself that it’s not for you. Work on acknowledging all of the positive, life-changing things you could do with your success, and focus on these visions when you’re making the choice to either remain where you are or ask for or accept more. Life is about constantly moving on and up. Let yourself revel in all of the possibilities of what that looks like for you, right now.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If there is some idea, task, routine, etc, that will improve your life and relationship to yourself that you’ve been mentally resisting or putting off, let it in today. You will have better success than usual understanding, integrating, and committing to new things and making them stick, now. Think about why you’ve had such a block around it and if it has anything to do with your fear of success, health, wealth, love, etc. Your accumulation of ideas and tools that will improve your life is inevitable but you have to be ready for them. Do that mental, emotional, and spiritual preparation work, today.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

There are very few things that can be accomplished by separating yourself from others and trying to place yourself above where they’re at. Do your best to see yourself in the people around you. How can you relate to them? What might you be able to offer them where they are? There’s no need to perform actions that feel inauthentic to how you actually want to act towards someone, but let your inner dialogue be informed by empathy as much as possible. This is where you will find ideas for what to work on, within yourself or in the world, next.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There are some incredible opportunities on the table for you, right now. Your job is to approach everything with more optimism and belief in yourself and your worth than usual. The more you act as if you were made to do or be something, the more you and the world around you believes this. The hardest part is convincing yourself. If you need to fake it ‘til you make it for now, do it, but do as much work as you can to clear out any lingering imposter syndrome or fear of success so you’re ready to catch the blessings coming your way.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The energy of today may feel like pressure to perform or make a quick jump on an opportunity that seems fleeting. But, the truth is, you are exactly where you’re supposed to be. If something isn’t happening at a pace that feels comfortable and easy to sustain, you will lose it as quickly as you acquired it. Don’t get distracted by passing shiny things and experiences, now. The more you give yourself time for it to feel right and to settle into it, the better. There’s no rush, it’s all happening.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you will learn more about how important perspective is. Everything seems wrong and hard when you’re looking for it to be, and everything seems beautiful and perfect if you look for things to confirm this idea. What will you choose to look for, today? You sometimes get uneasy when you feel things are going “too” good, but today is your day to relax into and look for all that makes you feel comfort and ease. All of the hard things you have been through have prepared you for this.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

There’s little you can do if people just simply refuse to understand you. Don’t let this discourage you from showing up exactly how you are. What will get you to where you want to go is being authentic to what you think and how you feel, so what’s been on your mind and how’ve you feeling, Sagittarius? Get clarity for yourself, and try not to dilute or mask the uncomfortable answers for others. One of your superpowers is your honesty. Stand exactly where you are with pride.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

What ideas and visions have been coming through for you, lately? How can you honor them, today? Maybe it’s sharing them with a friend or the internet, or making a game plan or a vision board. Whatever it is, let yourself be really honest and forthright not only about the idea but where it stemmed from and how it relates to your experience. The things you share and talk about openly always have a much higher chance at becoming real, especially now. Trust that what you have to say is important and worth putting in the work for, and go for it.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Now is not the time to be stingy. Not with your time, love, energy, money, etc. What you put in is what you get back and the universe wants to give you triple the return on the investments you make, right now. Playing a scared game will get you safe results at best. Be willing to be vulnerable and gamble a little with what you’ve got. This is the only requirement for getting what you want out of your life, work, and relationships, right now.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Try and do things without needing someone else to have a specific response or match you in a specific way, today. Being vulnerable is knowing that how you feel or what you do may not be reciprocated or held in the way you would like it to be, but doing it anyway. Practice this, today. When you act based on how you’re truly feeling and what you really want, the things that are supposed to be in your life meet you where you are and the things that aren’t fall away. Embrace this process of growth and shedding.