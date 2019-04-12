daily horoscopes: april 12, 2019

The Moon is in Cancer and the planet of love gets some support from Saturn, today.

It’s all about building and connection.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see what this means for you and your relationships.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You may be prone to pigeon-holing people and deciding for them what they can and cannot handle from you, (or the world at large) or do for you in your relationship. Stop making assumptions that don’t benefit you. The more you do this, the more you let others off the hook and feel forced to pull more weight than you truly need to, and you may eventually tire of them because of this. Find a way to make space for people to surprise you and step up to the plate in new ways.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You may be feeling the urge to settle in to some of your connections, and even become complacent in them, right now. Resist this inclination. There are too many people, too many opportunities, and too much life to live to settle or make excuses for why you’ll tolerate things that bother or upset you just for some sense of security. Remember who you are and all you bring to the table, Taurus. Whoever gets invited to be apart of what you’ve got going should be exceptional! Act and discern accordingly.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

How can you incorporate the people you love into what you love to do? Share your interests with them and integrate them in somehow? This may not be something to maintain for the long-run, but giving it a shot definitely gives you a different perspective on, and closeness to, the people you decide to share this journey with. See how you can do this in both big and small ways, and pay attention to how it makes you feel and affects how you see them.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s time to really let the need to “know” how someone feels about you go. How they treat you and how they make you feel should tell you everything. You’re feeling less anxiously attached to the way people see you and the titles they hold for you, now, and this is a good thing. Don’t second guess this growth. Keep returning to what relationships feel good and supportive and distancing yourself from what doesn’t and you can’t go wrong.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

What you want from people and how you want your dynamics to play out is changing. The only way this could go left is if you withhold this information from the people around you and then judge them based on how well they adhere to these new desires without giving them the proper chance to adjust. There’s nothing wrong with your needs, but not everyone can meet them, and that’s okay. It’s up to you to decide what you will do when what you want and what someone is able to currently offer doesn’t align.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re learning a lot about how you love and what you want, right now, but you would learn more if you asked more questions. If you are unsure about someone’s intentions or needs, ask them. And, likewise, if you feel like someone is confused about how to convey their affection or care for you, tell them how you like it. When you try to read people’s minds, you can under or over shoot and waste your time and energy. Opt for clear communication over everything.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s time to really practice your “no” and set some strict boundaries. People are expecting a lot from you, right now, and you need to ask them, and yourself, what you’re really gaining in return. The more you keep quiet or just do things as “favors” the more of these kinds of wishy-washy opportunities will find you. If people respect you, they will respect your no and create a better offer if they really want to work with or be with you. Understand your worth so that you can stand firm in it.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

How can you slip into a fun and playful demeanor in your connections, right now? You take your relationships very seriously and give them so much of you, but this will make them heavy and feel like another job in time if you don’t also use them to find levity in light of the other things weighing you down. You may need to go as far as ban some topics and dynamics from your relationships, just to make sure they feel like a release and not a burden. Make this reciprocal joy and support a priority, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For most people, the uncomfortable first parts of relationships are what they must learn to push past. For you, it’s about learning how to be okay with being comfortable and sinking into safety and routine in a way that doesn’t bore you or scare you away. Think about why safety and comfort seem to bore you or make you feel squeamish and vulnerable. Is this something that has stopped you from exploring and deepening connections in the past? If so, try to start the process of working through this, so that you can not only get what you want, but keep it.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Connection for you somehow always links back to feeling, even the slightest bit, responsible for the people you are in relationship to. This is the time to let that go. Nobody else’s success, healing, understanding, etc, is your problem unless you make it, so don’t. It’s okay to set your standards high and only say yes to being with people who feel like an energetic, monetary, etc, equal to you. Otherwise, you’re signing yourself up to carry extra, unnecessary weight, just because you can’t help that you always want the people around you to be and have the best.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You can get really head-y and dreamy about relationships, when in reality they are mostly lived out in the mundane details. If you feel like you’ve been idealizing or harboring unfair expectations of the people around you, try to bring yourself back down to earth. Think about the kind of moments you want to have with the people you love, instead of just the big stuff. Love is best when you live it in the moment. Let yourself do this and see if the weight you’ve been feeling lifts a little bit.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

There is no reason to settle, Pisces. There’s no point in thinking about what someone else wants or if they like you if you don’t know those things for yourself. Your needs and desires should be the driving force behind the moves you make, not how available someone else is to you. Be honest with yourself about what kinds of partnerships and long-term visions you are wanting to build with people so anyone who doesn’t match this can’t make it very far.