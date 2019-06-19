a new yayoi kusama infinity room is coming to nyc

Photo via Instagram.

Yayoi Kusama has become the most Instagrammable artist — largely because of her “Infinity Mirror Rooms,” whose chambers are filled with sparkling lights that create an IRL kaleidoscope. This fall, a brand new, never-before-seen infinity room will come to the David Zwirner Gallery in New York City.

The room will be part of a special month-long exhibit on the Japanese artist, featuring her signature polka dot paintings, new sculptures, and immersive installations. Though the gallery hasn’t released much information, Kusama’s exhibits are often synonymous with long lines and time-stamped tickets. In 2017, “Infinity Rooms” took over the gallery’s uptown and downtown spaces, drawing in over 75,000 visitors.

The exhibit will be open November 9 to December 14. Get ready to queue.