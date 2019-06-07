all the best shows in nyc this summer

JUNE

Governor's Ball

Though the first day is technically May 31, the three-day music festival that is Gov Ball is the perfect way to kick off the summer. We're looking forward to seeing some of our favorites like Tyler, the creator, Blood Orange, Still Woozy, Sza, King Princess, and Soccer Mommy.

On June 1 and 2, on Randall's Island.

Beach House

Iconic dream pop duo Beach House return to New York to play Beacon Theatre, almost a year after the release of their eclectic-sounding seventh album, aptly called 7. Don’t miss their mesmerizing and immersive live show.

On June 9 and 10, at Beacon Theatre.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras is known for her unique sound — often described as techno-inspired, dark pop. Even at an early age she knew she would be the pop star we needed. “My childhood dream was always to be a popstar. Like hairbrush, mirror—totally cliché,” she told i-D.

On June 14, at Irving Plaza.

Cuco and Triathlon

LA-based musician Cuco has been making waves with his “Spanglish” lo-fi dream pop, from quirky “CR-V” to his “Drown” duet with Clairo. And his debut album is set for release sometime this year. Triathlon opens the show.

On June 20, at Brooklyn Steel.

Slowthai

British rapper Slowthai is making his highly-anticipated trip across the pond with his first US shows this month, following the release of his debut album Nothing Great About Britain. “I just want to be the voice of the people who want to hear it,” he tells i-D.

On June 21 and 22, at Elsewhere.

Japanese Breakfast, Hatchie, and House of Nod

When Michelle Zauner released Psychopomp in 2016, she thought it would be the only Japanese Breakfast record. Luckily, the indie-rock darling changed her mind and came out with an excellent sophomore album Soft Sounds from Another Planet. She’s joined on stage by Hatchie and House of Nod.

On June 24, at Central Park SummerStage.

Alvvays, The Courtneys, Ellis

The women-run SummerStage concert series will bring three fabulous female-fronted acts to Central Park. We’re looking forward to Alvvay’s infectious, sugary melodies, The Courtneys’ fuzz pop, and seeing our new favorite Ellis live.

On June 26, at Central Park SummerStage.

LadyLand Festival

LadyLand is an outdoor queer music festival and Pride party taking over Brooklyn Mirage this June. The lineup of incredible performers includes Honey Dijon, Rina Sawayama, Yves Tumor, Mykki Blanco, Pussy Riot, and Vox.

On June 28 and 29, at Brooklyn Mirage.

Pride Island

To mark the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, NYC Pride presents two days of dazzling performances from Grace Jones, along with Teyana Taylor, Pabllo Vittar, and Kim Petras. Expect DJ sets from Johnny Dynell, Abel, and Morabito, and rumor has is Madonna will close out the event.

On June 29, at Pier 97.

JULY

Pinky Pinky

LA garage rockers Pinky Pinky have been experimenting with their sound over the past few years, and now the trio is finally set to release their debut album, Turkey Dinner, on June 14. Their classic punk sound is influenced by their experiences growing up as teens in LA.

On July 10, at Rough Trade.

CHAI

CHAI’s lyrics focus on female empowerment. The girl-group hopes to redefine “kawaii,” or cute in Japanese. But their feminist message comes in the form of candy-coated bubblegum pop, exemplified on their cheeky album PUNK, which has captivated us audiences and critics alike.

On July 15, at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Robyn

Our favorite, Robyn, returns to New York to play all the hits and new bops from 2018’s Honey, her first new music since 2010. It’s sure to be an energizing show, seeing as her last visit to the city resulted in an impromptu dance party on the subway platform.

On July 19, at Barclays.

Nick Hakim, Zenizen, duendita

Industry City’s concert series brings a diverse group of acts to Brooklyn this summer, including this stellar lineup of Nick Hakim, Zenizen, and duendita. “What kind of music do I make?” duendita tells i-D. “I’m not really sure... I refer to it as folk music from Queens in 2019. This is what someone who grew up in New York with my intersections sounds like, just an honest expression of what I feel.”

On July 19, at Industry City.

AUGUST

Khalid and Clairo

Khalid and Clairo may be IRL best friends, but the Free Spirit World Tour marks the first time they’ll share the arena stage together and play new music. Clairo’s about to drop her debut album Immunity, and it’s her most honest music to date. “The whole record is really just things I never thought I would tell anyone,” she tells i-D.

On July 31 and August 1, at Madison Square Garden.

Snail Mail, Duster and SASAMI

When Lindsey Jordan a.k.a. Snail Mail released her dazzling debut album Lush in 2018, we celebrated it as the slow-burning rock album of the summer. We hope to hear new music at this upcoming show. Duster and SASAMI, who also puts on a killer performance, open the night.

On August 1, at Webster Hall.

Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco returns to his former home to play a chill show in Prospect Park. Though his recent releases like Here Comes The Cowboy and This Old Dog, are on the mellow side, Mac’s onstage antics always make for a lively show. Plus he’s bringing “special guests.”

On August 6, at Prospect Park Bandshell.

Crumb, Phony Ppl, Purr

Brooklyn-based, Boston-grown psychedelic rock band Crumb has generated a ton of buzz after releasing two EPs. Their debut album Jinx, out June 14, builds on their previous hypnotic tracks, taking their sound to the next level.

On August 8, at East River Park Amphitheater.

Tame Impala

Tame Impala has had a busy year, with the release singles “Borderline” and “Patience,” and a captivating headline set at Coachella. The new music hints at Kevin Parker's journey away from the psych-pop sound of 2015’s Currents.

On August 21 and 22, at Madison Square Garden.

Afropunk Brooklyn

Though it’s hard to top lineups of years past, the 2019 iteration of Afropunk Brooklyn just might be the best yet. Performers include FKA twigs, Leon Bridges, Rico Nasty, Goldlink, Tierra Whack, Kelsey Lu, Kari Faux, and more. If that’s not enough, the festival is worth attending for all the best looks alone.

On August 24, at Commodore Barry Park.

100% ElectroniCON

Electronic music is taking over Elsewhere the last weekend in August. George Clanton will headline with his vaporwave-like 80s-inspired electronica. Saint Pepsi, Negative Gemini, Surfing, VAPERROR, and more will join in support.

On August 31, at Elsewhere.