daily horoscopes: march 13, 2019

It’s your lucky day, today, but you may need to make some changes to ensure the positive effects are long-lasting.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tips on how to not block your own blessings.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Whatever you touch is sure to blow-up, today, so where you put your focus is especially important. The price you are being asked to pay in exchange for all of these blessings is the release of your need to “know” or “control” what comes next. Reception is about letting go and allowing things to fall into place. Try to approach every situation from a place of openness to where it might lead, and no specific outcome for it, and today may take you to new heights.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your best ideas will come to you when you let go of the need for them to be “successful” or “profitable.” Your life is about exploration, getting things wrong and learning from it. You must be willing to engage in the full process of creation that often includes confusion and mishaps you weren’t expecting to encounter. Let yourself live fully in the process, trusting that what is meant to happen will happen. The best way for you to make way for that is to surrender.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your ability to see people for what they truly are is a strength of yours, but don’t let your empathy for them cloud your judgement about whether their presence is a positive force in your life, or not. You are on the up and up, and you can’t take everyone with you. Spend some time thinking about what connections and resources in your life feel flowing and reciprocal and which may require a shift or need to be dissolved entirely in order for you to be free to grow.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

How do your intimate relationships impact your ability to show up for yourself and your work? Are you able to set the kind of boundaries you need to in order to give equitable amounts of energy to your productivity, your connections, and yourself? If you have been out-of-balance with where you offer your attention and time, today is a good day to remedy this. You’re only going up from here, so master the balance before things become too heavy to handle.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If you haven’t been living your values, recently, this may really take a toll on you and your progress, today. Where in your life have you been making exceptions for your or other people’s behaviour that doesn’t help either of you evolve? What circumstances, thoughts, relationships, etc, make it hard for you to keep to your standards and remain in your power? Whatever is on that list needs to be re-thought, today. This is your life and it’s time to take accountability for the parts of it that don’t serve you.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

What you pour your love and energy into should give you a great return on the investment, today, but only if you can get past the idea of “worthiness.” In order to receive, you have to accept what is being given. Everyone is “worthy” of love and blessings. Practice saying “yes” and “thank you,” today, instead of things that feed into the idea that you are undeserving or that these gifts are unfounded. You work hard and make deep investments in people. Let these things pour back into you to keep the cycle healthy and flowing.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In order to receive the gifts that are being offered to you, today, you have to be willing to be vulnerable. The more walls you have up, the more you keep incredible feelings and experiences out along with the troubling ones. The blessings that find you today may not be in obvious packages, and they will require you to show up fully and fearlessly in your connections. Be willing to meet these opportunities where they are so that the universe knows you are ready to receive.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do your best to balance your focus between the mental and the physical, today. As much as we forget it, our body is the vessel that all thought must be filtered through. If you are not paying attention to and taking care of your vessel, the messages that come through may be muddled or the product of stress or anxiety, or they may just not come through at all. Make movement and release a priority and see how it affects your ability to be creative and present for the exciting opportunities available to you in your life.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial and romantic prosperity is available to you in every way, today. What is required of you in order to have access to it is to be open to change. You can be very reluctant to move into a new paradigm, even if it will better you, just because it is unfamiliar and therefore out of your control. But, haven’t the best things that have happened to you in life come organically and in their perfect timing? Take stock of all of your favorite moments in your life and use them as lessons in how to surrender, now, so you don’t miss the bus.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you have been needing some extra light, lately, it will be available to you today-but will you be able to see it? You sometimes can become so laser focused on what isn’t working, or on your ideal ways to get to a certain destination, that you don’t realize the little things forming themselves in your favor around you. Find hope and excitement in the little synchronicities, today. Let the accumulation of these small moments be enough “proof” that you are on the right track and deserving of all the good things to come.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

“Logic” won’t be what gets you to the gold, today. There’s a little bit of magic that needs room to do its thing. To create the most optimal environment for this, make openings in your mind and space for it to come through. Move your body in ways that warm and open you up, opt for big vision boards instead of step-by-step plans, ask people who know nothing about your field for their opinion, take new routes to get to the same destination. The more you allow new things to offer their wisdom, the more fertile the ground around you becomes for innovative progress and possibility.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It’s a good day to practice saying “no.” No to things that drain you, no to people who don’t know your worth or even understand you, no to projects that don’t feel like an absolute “yes” in your body. Because when you say no to these things, you are letting everyone and everything know what your standards are, and therefore call in, and have the room to say “yes” to, things that are in deeper alignment with you and your preferred trajectory.