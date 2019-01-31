we have some ideas about what's in the world record egg

Image via Instagram

It seems like only yesterday that the world record egg became the most liked Instagram post ever, but already cracks are beginning to show. Like, actual cracks. The egg has been posting itself with an ever-widening crack going down its middle, and the internet is wondering which brand will offer a ton of money to be revealed as the surprise inside. We, of course, have a lot of thoughts about this. Chiefly among them, is the egg still safe to eat, when it’s been sat out on the internet so long? In that spirit, here are some ideas as to what might be revealed when the egg eventually shatters — it’s not that we’re desperate for these things or for people to appear, it’s just that they might be a fitting full stop to this sorry affair.



Kylie Jenner

The world record egg unseated Mz. Jenner from her throne built of Instagram likes, so it would be fitting for her to pop out at the end, possibly dressed in an egg yolk yellow bikini. Then, it could be revealed that the whole thing was dreamt up by Kris, in a shallow ploy to get more attention for the new Kardashian line of egg based beauty products.

The plague

As the Arctic ice melts, bacteria not seen for a millennia are sure to be unleashed upon an unwitting populace. The egg is both the harbinger of doom for our earth, and its accomplice — it will unleash an i-Phone based virus leading to the end of times. I, for one, welcome it.

Veganism

When the egg hatches, we will be faced with innocence itself, a young chick. A voiceover by Pamela Anderson will then play, telling us that the pallid breasts we buy in the supermarket are in fact an adult version of this adorable avian being. All 9.6 million followers of the world record egg will then become vegan.

Tide Pods

Nobody’s talking about them anymore.