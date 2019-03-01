dave, solange, angel-ho and everything else you need to hear today

Angel-Ho

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

You guys, Solange finally released that album! Last night, the i-D coverstar shared the follow up to 2016's brilliant A Seat at the Table, a 19-tracker called When I Get Home featuring collabs with artist pals like Tyler, the Creator, Sampha, Dev Hynes, Pharrell and Steve Lacy. You'll find what we believe to be the album highlights -- Down With the Clique, Sound of Rain and Dreams -- throughout today's playlist.

You’ll also discover new favourites in the form of London musician Miink who has teamed-up with Philadelphia rapper and self-sorted slytherin Chynna on the huge For the Taking; and experimental Russian producer Kedr Livanskiy with her hypnotic Kiska. Then there’s Cape Town producer, rapper and singer Angel-Ho’s new album Death Becomes Her, which is out today on Hyperdub. The co-founder of NON Worldwide, alongside Nkisi and Chino Amobi, makes left-field music for dystopian dancefloors, and who doesn’t like that?

Earlier this week, Dave’s important new single Black scared radio producers and left the rest of us moved by his honest words on black Britishness. Our brothers and sisters over at Noisey said this about it. The Japanese House’s Good at Falling is out today too. It’s a beautiful break-up album that Amber got real personal about when she spoke to i-D the other day. More on that here.

Like that wasn’t already enough, we’ve also compiled exciting releases from British-Norwegian techno duo Healthy Boys, Starcrawler, Dijon, Varg, Tierra Whack, Octavian, Grim Sickers, Little Simz and more. Get stuck in.

