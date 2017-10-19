the fearlessly expressive style of afropunk atlanta, straight up

Lyanna James-Stephenson, Cierra Boyd, and Jazzmine Zabriel. Photography Peyton Fulford.





Full name: Sarah Wadsworth. Age: 25. Where are you from? Originally from Pensacola, Florida but I now live in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. What do you do? Hair. What makes Afropunk special? I think it's great that this group of people can come together and express themselves. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? It is Hotlanta! It is just a fun place to be in general.

Full name: Ibukun Oladejo. Age: 19. Where are you from? Dallas. What do you do? Fashion designer, photographer, artist. What makes Afropunk special? Afropunk is special because it is black people being black. It is being black any way they see fit, whether it's through being queer, through fashion, or having your hair pink or blue. Afropunk is expressing blackness in many forms.

Full name: Magnus Juliano. Age: 26. Where are you from? Columbus, Ohio. What do you do? Graphic designer and visual artist. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Solange. What makes Afropunk special? The diversity within blackness. We are not seen as a monolith when we're here. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? There is a great art boom. I love to see all these artists transforming the politics.

Full name: Daria Love. Age: 24. Where are you from? Columbus, Ohio. What do you do? Visual artist and graphic designer. What are you wearing, from head to toe? I'm representing myself as a kid inside. I have Care Bears on with metallic tassel earrings and a lollipop. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Flatbush Zombies. What makes Afropunk special? Just being free with yourself and everybody coming out and being one.

Full name: Jorge Gitoo Wright. Age: 20 something. Where are you from? Brooklyn. What do you do? I dabble in a lot. Right now, I am hosting this festival. What makes Afropunk special? I've been working with Afropunk since it first started. What is special is that it stays true to its aesthetic and mission statement of uplifting black people and people who are different. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? I think what makes Atlanta interesting is the black community. It is such a supportive community and I wish Brooklyn was more like it.

Full name: Kayana King. Age: 17. Where are you from? Decatur, Georgia. What do you do? Photography and editing. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Solange. What makes Afropunk special? I've been studying Afropunk since I was like 10 years old. In order to find my group, I knew I needed to come here. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? If you love Afropunk, you would really like Little Five Points. It has Afrocentric vibes.

Full name: Geneva Smothers. Age: 19. Where are you from? Originally from Eastwood, California but living in Atlanta now. What do you do? I'm a student working on a new brand. What are you wearing, from head to toe? I went for a Lil' Kim-esque outfit today. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Princess Nokia. What makes Afropunk special? It 's a place where different kinds of people can come together. It's a place to celebrate black people, our heritage, and how we look.

Full name: Darius Goldsmith. Age: 24. Where are you from? Columbus, Ohio. What do you do? Freelance stylist and model. What are you wearing, from head to toe? A white and gold lace embroidered beaded piece. I was inspired by older women and wanted to reinvent something they would wear. What makes Afropunk special? It's a place where beautiful black people can gather, embrace each other, and heal together. We can share each other's energy, uplift one another, and celebrate life.

Full name: Brittany Fillmore. Age: 25. Where are you from? Cincinnati, Ohio. What do you do? Retail manager. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Miguel. What makes Afropunk special? It gives people of color a cool safe space and a platform to be creative. I would not be able to look like this on a typical day, but this is me being body positive and creative with my outfit and just being myself.

Full name: Luna Loxx. Age: 21. Where are you from? New Orleans. What do you do? Singer and songwriter. What are you wearing, from head to toe? I'm not really sure. I just threw it together. What makes Afropunk special? All the black people.

Full name: Norman Reeves. Age: 20. Where are you from? Atlanta. What do you do? Fashion designer. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Princess Nokia. What makes Afropunk special? I like seeing all the different people come out and all the styles. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? We turn it up!

Full name: Black Diiamond. Age: 23. Where are you from? New York, but I live in North Carolina. What do you do? Designer. What are you wearing, from head to toe? I made everything, hand-stitched with no machine. One day, I was like, "You know what, I do not want to go shopping anymore. Why can't I make it myself?" My outfit is inspired by being a phoenix and being reborn. A phoenix is usually red, but I thought, "What if I made it pink, fluffy, and happy?" And here we are. What makes Afropunk special? It is a really beautiful space to be a creative without judgement. Everyone is living their best life. This is a space to be yourself. I'm excited I'm here.