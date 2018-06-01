Quantcast

sasha frolova's solo honeymoon in vegas is extreme self-love

Hannah Ongley

Jun 1 2018, 9:01pm

A glittery Sin City escapade in the name of empowerment.

Collina Strada’s fall/winter 18 show in February was all about self-love. Designer Hillary Taymour was celebrating the special union between ourselves and our Higher Self, inspired by mindfulness meme queen (and Broadly Hotline host) Bunny Michael. Taymour even enlisted a bride in the form of actor/photographer Sasha Frolova — who closed the show in a studded t-shirt with nipple piercings before hacking into a two-tier frosted wedding cake. So what’s a young newlywed singleton to do next? Honeymoon solo in Vegas, of course.

Frolova’s opulent ode to self-love serves as a mantra for the social media generation. We know Instagram isn’t the best app for mental health — in fact it’s the worst — but Frolova asks us to question our relationship to social media while simultaneously indulging in it. I mean, you can’t go to Vegas and not take a selfie lounging poolside in a drenched gown and diamond-encrusted tiara, or perched on a Venetian hotel bannister gorging on a giant plate of spaghetti. “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” Frolova asks i-D. “If you love yourself in 2018 and no one knows it, do you even love yourself?”

Sin City’s coolest newlywed is cautious of being a caricature. “I think there is a real conversation to be had about the greater implications of this,” Frolova says. “The character is fairly allegorical — a way to explore the ways in which we define empowerment through social media.” Frolova’s solo yolo makes good a case for booking your own glittery “mindfulness retreat” in Vegas, but check yourself before you wreck yourself. As Taymour said back in February: “On social media, you can be whoever you want. But, really, do you know yourself? Do you love yourself? Look inside, figure things out, and take that into the world.”

Originate, don't imitate!

