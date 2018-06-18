rihanna is a serial wine glass thief

Honestly, Rihanna’s relatability knows no bounds. Remember the time she corrected a reporter and told her she wasn’t looking for a man? Relatable. Remember the time she told Piers Morgan to “grow a dick” when he criticized her on Twitter? Relatable. And now, most recently, we’ve discovered that Rihanna is a prolific crockery thief from bars, nightclubs and restaurants. Relatable!

Like the rest of us, Rihanna is partial to lifting a nice wine glass — or branded pint glass — when she walks leisurely out of a venue. Her selective kleptomania was brought to light on recent episode of Graham Norton, where she appeared with Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett to promote her new movie Ocean’s 8.

“I’m not saying that any of you are actual criminals, but watch yourself around Rihanna,” Graham says, before showing a slideshow of Rih leaving nightclubs, bars and fashion shows, drink in hand. What the evidence shows, apart from the fact that Rihanna is just like the rest of us, is that she knows better than to leave a half full drink behind just because it’s time to go home. She knows better than this.

“My mum is going to see this”, the ANTI star says, confronted with her theft. Rihanna, your mum should be proud.

Watch the full clip below.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.