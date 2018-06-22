Quantcast

speedos! this throwback i-D shoot will get you in the mood for summer

i-D Team

Jun 22 2018, 1:51pm

To mark the start of the season, we throw back to The Artisan Issue, no.290, 2008, when artist and photographer Walter Pfeiffer shot models in designer pants and not much else. Forget Love Island, this is how to look good in little.

David wears swimming trunks D&G
Mario wears briefs and trainers D&G. Backpack Y-3. Socks Falke.
Simon wears briefs Dolce & Gabbana.
Benjamin wears T-shirt worn as scarf Just Cavalli. Socks Falke. Trainers and bag Louis Vuitton.
Benjamin wears T-shirt Armani Exchange. Swimming trunks Tommy Hilfiger. Bag Mulberry. Andy wears T-shirt Armani Exchange.
David wears swimming trunks Paul Smith. Paolo wears swimming trunks Paul Smith.
Jonas wears T-shirt Paul Smith. Briefs Dior Homme by Kris Van Assche.
Andy wears T-shirt and briefs Just Cavalli. David wears vest and briefs Diesel

Credits

Photography Walter Pfeiffer
Fashion Editor Erika Kurihara
Styling Paolo Pilat
Photographic assistance Stefan Baur and Jonas Oswald
Models Simon, Benjamin, Jonas, Andy, David, Mario and Paolo.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

