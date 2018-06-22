speedos! this throwback i-D shoot will get you in the mood for summer
Jun 22 2018, 1:51pm
To mark the start of the season, we throw back to The Artisan Issue, no.290, 2008, when artist and photographer Walter Pfeiffer shot models in designer pants and not much else. Forget Love Island, this is how to look good in little.
Credits
Photography Walter Pfeiffer
Fashion Editor Erika Kurihara
Styling Paolo Pilat
Photographic assistance Stefan Baur and Jonas Oswald
Models Simon, Benjamin, Jonas, Andy, David, Mario and Paolo.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.