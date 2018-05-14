watch lil peep's emotional new posthumous video

Lil Peep’s passing last November still feels fresh as heck for his legions of young fans. In December, the singular Goth Angel Sinner’s amazing mom hosted an emotional beach gathering for fans to remember Peep’s “fascinating colorful life.” The event was doubly sad as we were supposed to be anticipating a follow-up to Peep’s phenomenal debut album, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1, released last summer.

But as mom promised, tracks from that unreleased sophomore album are slowly being released posthumously. The latest is a beautiful collab with enigmatic producer Clams Casino, titled “4 Gold Chains.” Peep (real name Gustav Åhr) initially teased the track on Facebook 12 months ago, his moody vocals layered over a typically weird video of cars in a parking lot. The full video is more high-production and a lot more heart-wrenching. It shows Peep popping a xan and puffing a joint on the stoop of a fancy building, before stumbling off into the nighttime. Clams’s soundscapes are fittingly languid and woozy.

Peep’s previous posthumous drops have include Marshmello collab “Spotlight” and an official video for “Save That Shit.” Watch your forever pal Peep’s new offering below.