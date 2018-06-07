this is mighty hoopla, straight up

Photography Amber Grace Dixon

Pop festival extravaganza Mighty Hoopla was founded by Glyn Fussell — the creator of legendary drag night, Sink The Pink — and East Creative’s Jamie Tagg. Sounds awesome, right?

It was. i-D was on the ground in Brixton's Brockwell Park last weekend, witnessing Year 2 of the showcase of London alternative club culture that they dubbed "the ultimate celebration of all things pop, sparky and fun". Cute.

Mariella Collins, 21, London



What do you do? Music PR. Describe your look… pink. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? the sass. Who or what is your spirit animal? Erykah Badu. If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna... love somebody else!

Charles Simmions, 29, High Wycombe

What do you do? Singer/songwriter. Describe your look in three words… High, short, fabulous.

What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? The fact that you can be you. What do you predict the song of summer 2018 will be? One Kiss! Who or what is your spirit animal? Cheetah!

Christina Rud, 26, Norway

What do you do? Live. Describe your look in three words… Fab. Fierce. Fire. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? Looks. People. Us. What do you predict the song of summer 2018 will be? Kylie M on repeeeeaaat.

Chloe Pavie, 19, Surrey

What do you do? Make-up artist. Describe your look in three words… Extra, fairy, crazy. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? Crazy outfits! Who or what is your spirit animal? Miley Cyrus. Love her!

Aleesha James, Nottingham

What do you do? Showgirl. Describe your look in three words… Gold chain, black out, fit (?). What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? The acceptance and positive vibe. Who or what is your spirit animal? Wolf.

Busola Peters, 27, Manchester

What do you do? Freelance performer. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? The community of freedom it’s created.

Nate, 31, Peckham

What do you do? Dancer. Describe your look in three words… the most full stop. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? Me. Who or what is your spirit animal? Wolverine. If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna... do you?

Jemima Kane, 24, London

What do you do? Fashion designer. Describe your look… Fun. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? The vibe. Everyone is so happy all the time. What do you predict the song of summer 2018 will be? Jadu Heart x Mura Masa, U never call me. Who or what is your spirit animal? Giraffe.

Caolan, Ireland

What do you do? Marketing. Describe your look in three words… Eleganza, stunning. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? The outfits. What do you predict the song of summer 2018 will be? No Tears Left To Cry. Who or what is your spirit animal? Britney Spears. If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna... live your truth.

Jennifer Lee Kaas, 25, Germany

Who or what is your spirit animal? Macaulay Culkin. If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna... survive? Can I get an Amen?

Kaya Brown, Brixton

What do you do? Dancer, actress. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? Brings everyone to my hometown. Who or what is your spirit animal? Leopard.

The MX.fit aka Ruben Jean

What do you do? Fashion stylist and performer. Describe your look in three words… Opulent, sexy, flamboyant. What's the best thing about Mighty Hoopla? Everyone getting together and spreading love. Who or what is your spirit animal? Cardi B.