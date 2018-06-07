watch lily allen's trippy new video for 'lost my mind'

@lilyallen

Lily Allen’s world — or at least her bedroom — gets turned upside down in the trippy new video for her single “Lost My Mind.” The unapologetic pop queen’s latest ballad is the fourth single off her highly anticipated album No Shame, following the songs “Trigger Bang,” “Higher,” and “Three.” No Shame is Lily’s first record since 2014’s Sheezus — not including her Donald Trump mixtape "He's Got The Whole World, In His Tiny Hands” — and early reviews suggest it might be the best thing she’s dropped since her MySpace days. If these drip-fed singles are anything to go by, this one is for the day ones. Giggs collab “Trigger Bang” was packed with Easter eggs alluding to late-2000s era of “Smile,” “LDN,” even recreating the iconic booze-soaked club bathroom from "22.”

“Lost My Mind” is equally beautiful and heartbreaking. The video shows Lily fighting with a boyfriend while pacing up the walls and across the ceiling of her upside-down bedroom. Sheezus walks! It was directed by Myles Whittingham, whose mood board may have included surrealist 70s interiors, Hannes Koch and Florian Ortkrass’s Rain Room, and the final chapters of Roald Dahl’s The Twits. Trip out to the video below and try not to wet yourself waiting for the album.