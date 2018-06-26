all the best menswear looks to help you survive this heatwave

Maison Margiela, Cottweiler and Prada. Photography Mitchell Sams

Summer is sure to be a scorcher this year. We will be sweaty and horrible and trying very hard to stay looking very cool as the tarmac melts beneath our feet. Luckily the spring/summer season of menswear shows has just finished. And although we can't yet pop into the shops and buy any of these fantastic looks, we can dream. So here’s a spring/summer 19 menswear heatwave fashion round-up…

Photography Mitchell Sams

Those GmbH double zip trousers

It is hard to know what to wear as a guy in the summer. Do you wear shorts and be cool and everyone can see your horrid lil legs that are covered in regretful punk tattoos your friend’s old apartment did when you were 18? Or do you wear jeans and be hot? No. You wear these Gmbh double zip trousers and undo both zips and let it all hang out, baby.

Photography Mitchell Sams

That Maison Margiela Artisanal corset

Girls have it much easier in the summer because they can wear nice dresses and nice skirts and little strappy tops. But the gender-dressing-binary is over. Lads, it's time to wear what you want. Express yourself. Embrace your body. Buy this Maison Margiela corset and you can keep your shoulders chill and breezy and show you believe in the possibility of a more progressive fashion future.

Photography Mitchell Sams

Those lil Prada hot pants

Miuccia described these tiny short shorts as miniskirts for men, which is just what we need for these scorching temperatures. In fact, the whole of this Prada show was about being SEXY and very summery. Except the nylon ushankas, you can take your hat off.

Photography Mitchell Sams

This Jacquemus wool jumper

We know wool is not very “summery” — but it’s seven o’clock, it’s still very very hot, you have just finished work, you are going to chill out in a beautiful pub garden. You are going to need to a sweater.

Photography Mitchell Sams

This Cottweiler look is 100% beach

I just want to go to the beach. And get my nipples pierced.

Photography Mitchell Sams

This Rick Owens headpiece

Technically this is not really something to wear when it is very hot, but is an accurate fashion representation of how it feels riding the tube on your way to work. Your head transformed into a weird undulating black mass of fabrics. Shirt off.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.