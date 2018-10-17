10 things you need to know about dana dentata

Image courtesy of Dana Dentata

You might not know who Dana Dentata is right now, but trust us, you want to find out. Cosigned by Kanye West and Marilyn Manson (what a duo!), the stripper turned frontwoman of Canadian metal band Dentata has evolved to make hot, industrial, metal-drenched rap. Featuring lap dances, Insane Clown Posse-inspired looks and moody lighting, the 28-year-old’s latest venture, an official video for Let It Bounce, is the perfect mid-point between gloom and glamour, sex appeal and horror. The Toronto-born, LA-based newbie is making stripper music but not as we know it.

Flipping the narrative on its head, Dana Dentata’s empowering sound is for everyone who just wants to get fucked up and dance. Watch Let It Bounce below, and get to know her with these 10 fun facts. You’re welcome!

1. Dana Dentata is her new and improved persona.

“I was a baby running wild during the time of Dentata. I think I've really grown into myself and become a woman now I’m Dana Dentata. I know who I am and what I want and I'm not afraid to say it anymore.”

2. Her sleepy suburban upbringing set her up for fame and debauchery.

“I knew, growing up, that I wanted to be a pop star like Britney. I was raised in Etobicoke, which is a suburb of Toronto. It was kind of like the movie Thirteen — lots of young girls up to no good.”

3. She hits up Marilyn Manson for life advice. Jealous.

“Manson told me to stop overthinking everything and just be my fucking self. To not listen to anyone else anymore and just be my true self.”

4. Her earliest music memories are making us seriously nostalgic for our angsty, noughties, pre-teen selves.

“They're a combination of listening to Whitney Houston, my mom buying me a bootleg CD of 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin' out of the back of a van, and also her buying Limp Bizkit's Chocolate Covered Starfish and the Hotdog Flavored Water for me at Costco.”

5. And her dream playlist is pretty much lifted from all of the best 00s hot-girl teen movie soundtracks.

“My strip track list is: Cherry Pie by Warrant, Cowboy by Kid Rock, and Pour Some Sugar on Me by Def Leppard.” Natch.

6. Dana wants her music to empower while still being the ultimate bop.

“When somebody asks me what kind of music I make, I tell them I make hard-ass shit. I want my music to make other women feel free and supported. Like I have their back in this -- because I do.”

7. But you shouldn’t confuse her feminism with misandry.

“The biggest misconception people have about me is that I hate men. I love men. Especially ones with big muscles and BDE.”

8. She’s friends with a demon. Obviously.

“His name is Purple Tony. He inspires me so much and I love what he represents. He's also a sick designer and creative mind.”

9. Her music is authentically, unapologetically her.

“The best thing anyone’s ever said to me about my music is that ‘it’s just you being you’. When I’m performing that’s exactly how I feel — like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

10. And she’s got big plans for Halloween this year.

“The fictional character I relate to the most is Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. She constantly wants to fuck but also kill. This Halloween that’s what I’m gonna be doing — fighting dick in the streets dressed as Catwoman.”

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.