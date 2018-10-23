prada celebrates its nostalgic, futuristic cloudbust trainers

Photography Kenta Nakamura

The Prada Cloudbust is the ultimate trainer for 2018. Released alongside the relaunch of Prada’s beloved 90s cult sports line Linea Rossa, the Cloudbust is a perfect paradox of futuristic and nostalgic design. Paving the way for our current sportswear obsession, Prada Linea Rossa created high-tech luxury that became synonymous with the UK Garage scene. Now, as relaxed casualwear floods the streets, so to do the technical, velcro sneakers of our youth.

To celebrate the release of the Cloudbust, Prada have collaborated with photography platform PhotoVogue and selected three photographers to shoot the trainer in situ in three different cities. These are, The Open City: Shanghai, The Intimate City: Fukuoka and The City After Hours: London. Channelling the unique creativity of the three respective cities in their imagery, Shuwei Liu, Kenta Nakamura, and Clara Nebeling offer a fresh and dynamic take on the trainer.

Contextualizing the sneaker’s neon colorway against the backdrop of three vibrant, youthful cities, the videos cement Prada’s status as the gold standard of fashion streetwear. Watch the films here.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.