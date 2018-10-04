daily horoscopes: october 4, 2018

We are on the precipice of some major shifts in astro-energy which makes the forecast for today: stressful with a high chance of anxiety.

The way through it? Focus on yourself.

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below to put you on the right path.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Fairness is based on perspective. If you constantly try to get other people to see your point of view, you are just wasting your breath. Aim to see situations through other people’s eyes before you pass any judgement or mount your high horse. You’re here to learn and grow just like everybody else, Libra. Lean into your lessons, right now.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

When you shut down out of exhaustion, frustration or anger, you miss out on a chance to create real closure and meaningful connection. Do your best to remain present and consistent in times of tribulation, today, so that you can truly rid yourself of the energy when the interaction is over, instead of carrying the burden beyond the battle.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You love to push boundaries and see how far you can fly by the seat of your pants. Sadly, these tactics will only leave you tired and confused, today. Get some real, concrete idea of what you want, why you want it, and how you plan to get there so no triumph or failure can be left up to chance.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The logistical side of things may be harder to tend to, today. So, how about you focus on fun? How exciting and engaging can you make every task? The more you lower the stakes on how things get done, the more creative solutions you’ll find to accomplish even what seemed to be the most complex or classic of problems.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Try not to get too frustrated by people and their feelings, today. It’s up to you how much or how little you allow other people’s energy to affect you. Today will be a test for how well you can rise above the noise while still being present and compassionate.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You can tell when someone isn’t being honest from a mile away. Whether you choose to address it or not is a different story. Don’t entertain people who aren’t upfront about their intentions and emotions, today and always. You simply can’t afford it; energetically, emotionally, mentally, or socially and you always have full permission to walk away.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

If someone tries to provoke you, today, do not take the bait. There is some high-powered tension in the air and you don’t want to get roped in to someone else’s issues when you have more important things to focus on. Practice how to walk away, today, and direct the energy you would’ve used to engage to move yourself forward.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

People around you may try to elicit an emotional reaction out of you, today, without knowing that it takes a lot more than a few punches or the unpacking of someone else’s woes to rock you. Make sure to communicate your sympathy and find safe ways to express it so that the people around you can feel held without you having to carry all of their weight.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Sometimes when it seems like someone may want an exchange, they really just want a sounding-board. Get very clear about what people need from you before you offer more than someone is willing to hold or reciprocate. Today is just one big lesson in the strategic protection of your energy.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s not your job to make everyone happy or successful. Sometimes love looks like letting people make their own mistakes. Take a relatively hands-off approach to today and see what happens when you truly let go.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

There is a middle ground between complete avoidance and aggressive confrontation that you must find, today. Your voice is needed and deserves to be heard-but right now, but sadly, your delivery will have more impact than your message. Choose both your tone and words wisely.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You were put on this earth to pave your own way. So, stop looking to other people’s lanes because you will never be able to compare and compete. Your ideas, wins and losses need to come from you. Stick to your guns and put your head down, today, and you’ll be able to see some real progress.