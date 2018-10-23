grace coddington’s met gala pajamas were anna wintour’s idea

Image via Instagram

If there’s one thing Grace Coddington loves more than cats, it’s probably pajamas. Last night the flame-haired fashion editor appeared in conversation with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière at the Met Museum, an occasion for which Coddington chose a monogrammed pair of PJs from her recent Vuitton collaboration, which was incidentally inspired by cats. This marked the second time in recent years that Coddington has worn pajamas to the Met. The first was the 2015 Met Gala, when she rocked up to the storied steps wearing custom Michael Kors PJs in a thematically appropriate “Mandarin Evening” print. But lest you think Anna Wintour still harbors a grudge about the surprise decision, think again — it was actually her idea in the first place.

“[Michael Kors] made all the outfits for all the kids that were on Anna’s team showing people to their seats and so on,” Coddington explained last night. “They all wore these pajamas. I thought, ‘These are really cool pajamas.’ But I had a shoot the next day in the South of France.” She called Anna to break the news that she’d have to skip the entire evening to get to the airport on time, but Anna eventually convinced her to come on the earlier end, unbothered by Coddington protesting she had nothing to wear. “Just get them to run you up a pair of pajamas,” the Vogue editrix decreed. And that’s why we have Anna to thank for this photo of Coddington, flanked by a Vuitton suitcase and a Celine tote in JFK’s Delta Sky Club Lounge, wearing a pair of adult-sized Michael Kors kids’ pajamas:

Grace Coddington interviews Nicolas Ghesquière today for her new show Face to Grace, and you better believe she’s wearing the pajamas.