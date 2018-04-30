we're all afraid of sounding 'gay', study says

Screenshot via Youtube

A new survey of 241 men and women of all sexualities indicates that stereotypes around gay voices exist more strongly for men, with the assumption that gay men have lisps and high pitched voices (great, thanks).



Interestingly, heterosexual men most wanted their voice to indicate their sexual orientation when meeting someone for the first time — researchers believe this is because they’re worried about being identified as queer, “leaving them vulnerable to discrimination and lessening their chances of attracting a female partner.”

Conversely, queer men and women preferred the opposite — that their voices not demonstrate their sexual orientation, with the researchers finding that individuals may change their voices to conform to social expectations. “What we have learnt in this study is that individuals share stereotypes about voice as an indicator of sexual orientation. Fears of discrimination and being subject to unwanted stereotyping may lead people to alter their voice, in particular men trying to sound more masculine to conform to social norms,” said Dr Fabio Fasoli, Research Fellow at the University of Surrey. Sadly, this confirms what we already know to be true — the premium put on ‘passing’ in the LBGTQ+ community, both for safety and acceptance from one’s peers, is real. Basically, butches and femmes need to rise up ASAP to overthrow the auditory patriarchy. Lisp like you mean it! Here's a clip from the fantastic documentary on the subject, Do I Sound Gay?, featuring the genius that is David Sedaris.