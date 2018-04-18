beyoncé’s coachella performance is on pornhub, of course

Photography Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé and her team have yet to uploaded her amazing Coachella performance to the internet, for some confounding reason. Nope, all we were given was a fleeting YouTube livestream (which racked up over 458,000 viewers at its peak). Thankfully, one brilliant fan saved an HD version of the livestream and shared it with the world. The video platform is bit of an unexpected choice, however: Pornhub.

The video is hilariously titled “NOT BEYONCES COACHELLA PERFORMANCE 2018 HQ” (as if that’ll stop it from getting taken down) and only has a little over 1,000 views. Fans have been attempting to keep the video on the hush hush, covertly sharing the link on Twitter. And apparently multiple versions of been uploaded — another version taken down Tuesday afternoon.

Relive the amazing two-hour spectacle while you can. Of course it should go without saying: only visit Pornhub if you are over 18.