watch lana del rey sing karaoke with her fans

A Lana Del Rey track is always a stellar karaoke selection. Especially when you add all the signature Lana touches: whisper-singing, hiding your hair, and swaying to the song like a hippie at Woodstock. An even better way to earn yourself a mic drop? Performing the song with Ms. Elizabeth Grant herself. A fan was having fun singing “Cherry,” from the 2017 album Lust for Life, on stage at a club when Lana decided to join in. Lana lets loose during the impromptu performance, playfully executing the song’s choreography with the fan. Sure beats having to watch yet another person sing “Don’t Stop Believin’”.

Thankfully someone in the audience recorded the exuberant moment and uploaded it to Twitter Sunday night. “Sorry everyone got messy as always,” the fan tweeted to Lana. Unlike the rest of us, Lana doesn’t seem to get post-embarrassment from her karaoke performances. She tweeted back: “It’s coool [sic]. We’re messy. We know it. Don’t worry bout it xo” Then she retweeted the clip.

Jealous? Well, Lana is down to perform karaoke with all her fans… given you know the choreo to her songs. “If you’re at my karaoke bar and you know my choreo I will probably sing with you,” she tweeted. Time to book some dance classes.